News Breakfast @6

01. Committed To Take India-US Partnership To Greater Heights: Modi Congratulates Biden

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States of America, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new president and said he is committed to working with Biden to take the India-US partnership to greater heights.

02. Joe Biden Takes Oath As 46th US President

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States at the Capitol on Wednesday. Biden sworn in as the new US President in front of US Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts. He is also the oldest president to be serving America as the president at the age of 78.

03. Kamala Harris Sworn In As US Vice President

Daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice President of the United States of America at the Capitol on Wednesday. She has become the first Black person, first woman, and first Asian American to serve in the position. She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

04. 10th Round Of Farmer-Centre Meet Fails, Next Meet on Jan 22

The tenth round of talks, which was held today between the Centre and farmers over the three farm laws, has failed yet again. The next meeting is scheduled on January 22. “Govt has said it is ready to suspend the laws for one and half a year. In reply, farmers said that there is no point in suspending the laws and made it clear that we want the repeal of the laws,” a farmer leader was quoted as saying by ANI after the meeting.

05. Massive Explosion Rocks Central Madrid

A massive explosion took place at a building in central Madrid on Wednesday afternoon, creating panic in the area with debris covering the street below. As per reports, several people were injured in the unprecedented explosion. Fire tenders and ambulances have reached the scene and began ops.

06. People Excluded In NRC Can Vote In Assam Polls: EC

People whose names have been excluded in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be able to vote in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2021, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday during a press conference in Guwahati. According to NRC data, around 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the list in Assam out of 3,30,27,661 applicants while a total of 3,11,21,004 names were included.

07. UP: Right-Wing Activists Demolish Toilet Complex Amid “Jai Shree Ram” Chants

Right-wing activists demolished a recently renovated public toilet amid chants of “Jai Shree Ram” in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahranpur on Wednesday as they were upset about the fact that it was next to a temple. Onlookers recorded videos of the incident which shows a group of men vandalizing and demolishing the urinals in the toilet complex. They have now gone viral on social media.

08. Bhutan, Maldives Receive COVID Vaccines From India

Under grant assistance to supply COVID Vaccines to few countries, India has delivered the first batch of consignments carrying the vaccine doses to Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday. In this connection, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the consignments reaching the two countries on his Twitter handle.

09. PM Modi To Attend 18th Convocation Of Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be attending the 18th Convocation of the Tezpur University in virtual mode to be held in Tezpur on January 22. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam governor and the chancellor of Tezpur University, will virtually preside over the Convocation and award the degrees and diplomas to the graduating students.

10. Clashes Erupt Between AJYCP, Cops Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Amid state wide protests against CAA and ILP organised by Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), a clash erupted between the party members and police during a candle light protest march from Bir Lachit Udyan to Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. A similar incident was reported in Biswanath district as well where clashes broke out between the demonstrators and the police force. In order to control the hostile situation, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops were deployed at the site of the incident in Guwahati.

11. Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The bail plea of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Patho Dasgupta, who was arrested last year in December in the alleged TRP scam, has been rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday. As per reports, his advocates Arjun Thakur and Shardul Thakur sought the bail stating that no TV channel or advertiser has filed a cheating complaint against him in the TRP rigging case.

12. ULFA-I Releases Video of 2 Abducted Quippo Employees

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has released videos of the two employees of the private oil company Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited who were kidnapped from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 20. The videos are being sent from an undisclosed location inside Myanmar.

13. CM Sonowal Launches SVAYEM For Self Employment

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has launched a scheme for strengthening local industries and rural economy, Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM) at Amingaon, Guwahati on Wednesday. The Assam government re-launched a scheme to provide self-employment to around 2 lakh youths of the state. Known as Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM), it would provide 50 thousand rupees each as seed money to selected youths to start business ventures.

14. Jack Ma Reappears Months After He Was Feared “Missing”

Alibaba Group Founder Jack Ma, who reportedly went missing last year in October, has appeared on Wednesday where he was seen addressing 100 rural teachers in China via a live video. His comeback triggered a sharp jump in the Hong Kong listed series of the e-commerce giant.

15. IJU Condemns Arrest Order Of Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) expressed grave concern at reports that a Gujarat court has issued an arrest warrant against veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta. The arrest has been ordered for alleged defamation of the Adani group by Thakurta in one of his articles published in 2017.