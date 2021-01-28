News Breakfast @6

01. CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet To Be Released On February 2

CBSE class 10, 12 board exam date sheet will be released on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today, during his live interaction session with CBSE school heads.

02. Curb Television Programmes That Instigate People: SC

Television programmes and news that instigates people to violence should be actively controlled, the Supreme Court told the government today and suggested that the laws regarding this be tightened.

03. India-Japan Review Ongoing Projects In NE

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India and Japan reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development, and harnessing of water resources.

04. More Made In India Covid Vaccines Underway: PM Modi

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.PM Modi also interacted with the CEOs during the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has developed two coronavirus vaccines so far which have been exported to over 150 countries and the world would see many more Made in India vaccines in the coming days.

05. International Flights Banned Till Feb 28

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that the ban on international flight operations has been extended till February 28 this year. “The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the aviation regulator said. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the regulator added.

06. Rajdeep Sardesai Reportedly Quits India Today After Taken Off Air

In a first in the Indian broadcast news industry, national news channel in English, India Today has taken its consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai off air for two weeks alongside deduction of a month’ salary for posting a misinformed tweet stating a farmer was killed during the tractor rally held in the national capital on Republic Day. However, reports have also stated that the senior anchor has quit the channel several hours after being suspended.

07. Assam: Oldest Defunct Khadi Institution Revived

The oldest Khadi institution in Assam, which remained in a vandalised state during insurgency for over 30 years in Baksa, has been revived by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The Khadi workshed at village Kawali in Baksa district of Assam, which was burnt down by insurgents in 1989, has now been upgraded to a Silk reeling center, an official KVIC release stated.

08. Guwahati: Several Houses, Factory Gutted In Fire

A massive fire broke out on Thursday evening at Basistha in Guwahati. The incident took place at Patharkuchi Road in Beltola. As per initial reports, several houses and a factory have been gutted in the fire.

09. Dibrugarh Varsity Students Continue Protest Against VC

In a latest development in the Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor’s financial irregularities case, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) varsity arm and other students on Wednesday again staged a sit-in demonstration against Ranjit Tamuli demanding a proper investigation. The Dibrugarh University AASU unit sought strict punishment against the Vice-Chancellor.

10. Guwahati: AASU Stages Protest Over Petrol Price Hike

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a protest against the hike in the price of petrol, diesel near Judge’s Field, Guwahati. Protesting against the price hike, the students’ body also demanded the withdrawal of tax on fuel which has been issued during the Coronavirus pandemic time.

11. Guwahati: Swiggy Delivery Executives Stage Protest

The Swiggy delivery executives have staged a protest in front of its Guwahati office situated at Ulubari. The executives demanded that the service tax of Rs. 30 in each order taken earlier should be reduced to Rs. 15. The executives staged the protest against the new policies by the company.

12. R-Day Violence: Amit Shah Visits Injured Cops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Shushrut Trauma Centre and Tirath Ram Hospital in the Civil Lines area to take stock of the health condition of the policemen who sustained injuries during the violent protest of the farmers’ on Republic Day. According to Delhi Police, over 300 policemen received injuries in the violence that broke out at ITO after protesting farmers deviated from their tractor march route and came inside the national capital.

13. 74th Cannes Film Festival Postponed Till July

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has been postponed till July. The festival was cancelled last year owing to the novel coronavirus but this year the makers are intent to host an in-person festival and therefore the dates have been postponed, said the organizers. The organizers announced that the festival will take place on July 6-17, which is about two months after its typical period. Earlier, the festival was scheduled to take place from May 11 to 22.

14. Red Fort To Remain Closed For Visitors till January 31

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in an order said that the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors till January 31 amid the violence that broke out after the farmers’ protest. While the order did not mention a reason behind the closure, it is believed that this time will be utilized to ascertain any damage that might have been caused to the iconic monument when it was overrun by protestors on January 26.

15. India, China Agrees To 10th Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks Soon: MEA

India and China have agreed to soon hold the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks to take forward the de-escalation process in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. India and China had last week agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue “effective efforts” to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh at their ninth round of military talks on the border standoff.