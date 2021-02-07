News Breakfast @6

01. Uttarakhand Disaster: 7 Bodies Found, Atleast 125 Missing

Seven bodies have been recovered, while, at least 125 missing after avalanche triggered by glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

02. Chattisgarh CM To Visit Poll Bound Assam On Monday

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be on a day’s visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday. This will be Baghel’s second visit to the state in duration of two weeks as a senior observer for the upcoming assembly elections. He will be present in Jorhat’s Teok Town.

03. Centre Keen To Make West Bengal Business Hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre is making efforts to make West Bengal a premier trading and business hub through port-led development. Dedicating four projects, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL, to the nation, PM Modi said these will make Haldia a major centre for import and export.

04. Army Lays Foundation Of 100 Feet Tall National Flag In J&K

The Indian Army on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the tallest Indian national flag in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The flag will be on a 100 feet-high pole. This iconic Indian national flag will be a first in many ways. The site is expected to become another tourist attraction, among the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir.

05. India Tackled Covid Effectively Under PM Modi: Amit Shah

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has tackled the coronavirus pandemic effectively which the world considers as a “model”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Everyone wondered how a country with a huge population and weak health infrastructure would tackle the pandemic, but “effective steps were taken at the right time”, Mr Shah said.

06. Twitter’s India Public Policy Director Quits

Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, resigned from her post in January to focus on her personal life, a senior official of the company has informed. She will continue in her role till March end, the official added.

07. At Bengal Rally, PM Modi’s Outreach To Farmers

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Mamata government for not passing on the benefits of the centre’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers saying that out of 25 lakh farmers who applied, only 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government for benefits.

08. Ankita Raina To Feature In Grand Slam Main Draw

Indian Tennis player Ankita Raina, on Sunday, made the cut for the women’s doubles event of the upcoming Australian Open making her the fifth Indian woman enter in the main draw of a Grand Slam. The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday.

09. Two CBI DSPs Suspended For Running Bribery Racket

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), RK Sangwan and RK Rishi, of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been suspended by the government for three weeks after the duo were caught running an organised bribery racket within the agency.

10. Alibaug Jailer Suspended In Arnab’s Phone Use Case

In a development in the Arnab Goswami phone use case, the Maharashtra state prison has suspended superintendent of Alibaug district jail Ambadas Patil on Saturday for allowing the journalist to make a call from his phone on the evening of November 5 last year. Patil has been suspended under the Maharashtra civil services rules.

11. BPF Invites Tejaswi Yadav As Chief Guest On Bodoland Accord Day

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has invited Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav to be the chief guest for Bodoland Accord Day celebrations on February 10. It may be mentioned that even though BPF have severed ties with the BJP in Assam after BTC elections in December last year, it still remains an ally in the Assembly. RJD on the other hand is a bitter political enemy of the BJP.

12. 2-Day Convention Of ‘Jatiya Mahila Shakti’ To Conclude Today

The two-day convention of the newly formed regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) sister organization, ‘Jatiya Mahila Shakti’ has been going on at the Jyoti-Vishnu field in Tezpur since Saturday. Thousands of party leaders and activists from different districts of the state have taken part in the political convention held there.

13. Uttarakhand: Over 150 Missing As Avalanche Causes Massive Flood

In an unprecedented incident, a glacier in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district burst early Sunday causing massive flood in the Dhauliganga river near Raini village. The Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) have reached the disaster spot to assess the situation and rescue the village people.

14. “We Are Thankful For PM Modi’s Help In Pandemic Days”: HBS

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a rally at Dhekiajuli where PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two hospitals and launched ‘Asom Mala’, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bravery stand at the COVID-19 pandemic time and for the infrastructural aid towards the state. He started his speech by remembering Dhekiajuli’s 13 martyrs who lost their lives in the Quit India movement.

15. CM Sonowal Distributes Media Fellowship, Financial Grant To Scribes

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday distributed media fellowship and financial grant to journalists in Assam. Additionally, the chief minister also distributed appointment letters to newly recruited officers and awards to the best performing district and sub-divisional offices of the Information and Public Relations Department.