News Breakfast @6

1. CAA To Be Implemented Once COVID Vaccination Ends: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the process of the centre’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will start rolling once Covid-19 vaccination drive ends. Addressing the Thakurnagar rally in Kolkata, Shah said, the drive to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA will benefit the Matua community, among other non-Muslim immigrants who came in from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.

2. Govt Still Examining Clause 6 Report: Assam Guv

On the first day of Assam Assembly, Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday said the report on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord that was submitted nearly a year ago is still under the examination of the State government from the legal point of view. A high-level committee (HLC) headed by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma was constituted for the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord at the earliest, the governor said.

3. Bajrang Dal Activist Stabbed To Death Over Ram Mandir Donation

Tensions prevailed in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, after a mob brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist. The deceased identified as Rinku Sharma, 26-year-old, was stabbed by a 20-30 group of mob in his house in front of his family members.

4. Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati, To Visit Bongaigaon Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Wednesday midnight at around 2 AM. The home minister reached Lokopriya Gopinath Borjhar International Airport with a special flight. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Assam State President Ranjit Dass welcome Shah at the airport.

5. Assam COVID-19: Over 1lakh Health Workers Inoculated

A total of 1,10,602 health workers in Assam have received the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. According to the bulletin, the ‘Covishield’ vaccine was given to 2,053 beneficiaries at 69 session sites, while 37 received ‘Covaxin’ shots at two sites.

6. SpiceJet To Introduce 24 New Domestic Flights

SpiceJet on Thursday said that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route.

7. SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Akhil Gogoi In UAPA Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi, challenging the Gauhati High Court order rejecting his bail plea. A three-judge bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Aniruddha Bose denied the bail at this stage in light of the allegations against Gogoi.

8. Farmers’ To Observe 4-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ On Feb 18

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ union has decided to organize a four-hour ‘Rail Roko’ across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18. This was decided at a meeting held on Wednesday. As part of the agitation, the protesting farmers have decided to free all road toll plazas in Rajasthan starting February 12.

9. DU Financial Irregularities: VC Ranjit Tamuli Suspended

In a major development at the financial management and irregularities case of Dibrugarh University, Vice-Chancellor Ranjit Tamuli has been placed under suspension on Thursday. Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi in a notification issued to the VC said that he was suspended for his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities of the university.

10. Patharkandi Congress Leader Arrested In Guwahati

Congress member who is seeking a ticket to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on Thursday was arrested from Hatigaon in Guwahati. As per initial sources, several complaints have been registered against Congress Youth leader Kabir Ahmed in the Patharkandi police station for obstruction in lawful apprehension of a person and for voluntarily causes grievous hurt by means of any weapon. Further causes for the arrest is yet to be ascertained.

11. Chirang: Amit Shah Meets Koch-Rajbongshi Leader

In poll-bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the chief of Greater Coochbehar Peoples’ Association Ananta Roy in Chirang to discuss issues related to the welfare of the Koch-Rajbongshi community. Addressing the media, Roy said after talking to the Union Minister he is hopeful that the long-pending demands of the Koch-Rajbongshis will be finally considered. Furthermore, Shah has assured a package would be announced for the Rajbongshis after the state polls.

12. Axom Nagarik Samaj Slams BJP For Unfulfilled Promises

Axom Nagarik Samaj criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over various issues and for failing to fulfill promises. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Axom Nagarik Samaj said that the BJP government has promised to resolve several issues before the elections but will fail to fulfill them after winning.

13. India’s First CNG Tractor Launch On Friday

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday will launch India’s first CNG tractor that is expected to save atleast a lakh rupees on fuel costs annually for farmers. “India”s first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG, will be formally launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tomorrow (Friday),” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

14. CM Sonowal Launches Major Schemes For Women Empowerment

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched major schemes for women empowerment in Mahila Samaroh at Sarusajai Stadium. Sonowal launched Vistarita Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana which will pay a capital subsidy of Rs. 50, 000 each and Revolving Fund of Rs. 25,000 each to Self-help groups (finance). These schemes are empowering women.

15. 2,072 Indians Abroad Died Of COVID

2,072 Indians succumbed to coronavirus in various countries, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. The highest death counts were reported in Saudi Arabia with 906 cases, followed by 375 in United Arab Emirates, 369 in Kuwait,166 in Oman, 48 in Bahrain, and 34 in Qatar. Around 8.5 million Indians reside in the Gulf region.