News Breakfast @ 6

01. Assam Budget Session: FM Presents Vote On Account

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday presented the vote on account Budget, on the second day of the three-day State Assembly session. The vote on account from April-July 2021 comes ahead of the State Assembly polls in the state. Presenting the interim Budget on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly, finance minister Sarma said: “I am happy to present the fifth Budget.” The interim budget was supposed to be placed on Thursday by the finance minister but was postponed to Friday. According to sources, the tabling of the vote on account was postponed as Sarma remained busy with Union home minister Amit Shah who visited Assam on Thursday. However, Assam Assembly secretary Amarendra Narayan Deka said the postponement of the tabling of the vote on account had no connection with Amit Shah’s visit.

02. Assam: Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduces By Rs. 5/Ltr

The price of petrol and diesel in Assam will be reduced by Rs. 5, announced State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the budget session of the Assam Assembly on Friday. The minister said that the revised rate will come into effect from today midnight.

03. Assam: Liquor Prices To Be Slashed By 25 Percent

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while presenting the vote on account for April-July 2021, announced that additional cess of 25 percent on alcohol will be removed. The new rates will come into effect from February 13 (Saturday). The minister said the government had imposed the additional cess on liquor last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the state is now recovering, it has been withdrawn.

04. Assam: New Building Of Legislative Assembly Ready

The Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MLAs from the different constituency on Friday visited the newly constructed building of the Legislative Assembly which is situated near the present Assembly Secretariat at Dispur. During the tenure of the new government, the assembly will be held in the new building. Moreover, the last day of the current assembly may be conducted in the new building but it has not been confirmed yet.

05. Raijor Dal Reacts On SC Verdict Over Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal party members reacted over the Supreme Court’s verdict for peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi, as court has dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea on yesterday (Thursday). Addressing a press conference, the party members said that they were not surprised by the verdict as they were hoping this will happen. They said, “BJP afraid of losing in the election if they release him before the election”. The Party members further said that they will protest again for his release from jail. Moreover, they said that the party will take revenge in the assembly polls for capturing Gogoi. Gogoi will be contesting from the jail.

06. Daylight Robbery Reported In Hatigarh Chariali

A daylight robbery has taken place at Hatigarh Chariali, Guwahati on Friday. Reportedly, a bike-borne miscreant robbed cash worth 3.5 lakh rupees from a man identified as Chanaullah Ahmed, who is a rickshaw puller. As per reports, Ahmed withdraws the money from SBI for his daughter’s wedding. It may be stated that police have arrested a person named Biju Shama and already started an investigation in this regard.

07. Assam Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Chirang

Assam Police on Friday recovered arms & ammunition from a forest area in BTR’s Chirang district. As per sources, police have recovered two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, magazines, 56 rounds live ammunition which were buried underground. While no arrests have been made yet, investigation into the matter is currently underway, said Chirang SP Sudhakar Singh. “We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, magazines, 56 rounds live ammunition buried in the forest area. No arrests have been made yet. Probe on,” he told ANI.

08. Guwahati: 6 Cartons Of Foreign Cigarettes Worth 5 Lakh Seized

Police on Friday evening intercepted a pick-up truck and seized six cartons containing foreign cigarettes in National Highway 37 near Basistha. Sources say the foreign cigarettes are worth 5 lakh on the market. The driver of the pickup truck along with another occupant was arrested. Investigation is underway.

09. APCC Launches ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Bus Yatra

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday began their proposed ‘Axom Basaon Ahok’ Yatra from Batadrava Than in Nagaon district. Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, APCC President Ripun Bora, former Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain took part in the Yatra. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary cum Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar also accompanied them.

10. “NRC Is A Game, No Pol Party Wants It”: Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a ‘game’ played by political parties. Gogoi made the remark on Thursday at the India Today Conclave East, 2021 in Kolkata. He claimed that all political parties make use of the NRC issue for their benefit. Meanwhile, Gogoi while speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which got mixed with the NRC for Assam, said that as far as the CAA is concerned, Parliament in its wisdom has passed it and the people of Assam, my state are agitated about it. “It has given rise to serious concerns in the minds of people because it is being seen as a threat to the existence of Assamese people,” said Gogoi.

11. West Bengal: Left Front Calls For 12-Hour Bandh

The Left Front has called for 12 hours Bandh in West Bengal on Friday to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said, “The Left Front has called for 12 hours bandh in West Bengal to protest over the incident where left party workers were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by Police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata.” The bandh will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening, he added. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government mandated the presence of all employees of the State Government at their offices on Friday.

12. Mallikarjun Kharge To Succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad As RS LoP

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Congress has picked Mallikarjun Kharge as Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement. Congress will be informing the Rajya Sabha chairman on the appointment. Ghulam Nabi Azad was among the four members in the Rajya Sabha who retired on Tuesday. Azad was given an emotional farewell by the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke into tears while heaping praises on the Congress leader.

13. Mary Kom To Make Competitive Comeback In Spanish Tourney

Indian boxing veteran MC Mary Kom will be back in action next month after almost a year at Boxam International Tournament in Spain which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 7, 2021. The 37-year-old Olympic bronze medallist was last seen at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan last year in March. Mary Kom will be accompanied by eight other Indian boxers including Manish Kaushik, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani.

14. 11 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion, PM Modi Condoles

As many as eleven people were killed and 36 others injured in an explosion that took place in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the incident saying it was “saddening”. “Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” he tweeted. As per reports, the cause of the explosion is suspected to be due to friction during mixing of chemicals. A total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

15. Air Travel Becomes Expensive, Fare Limits Raise By 30%

The Central government announced an increase in fares for air travel by up to Rs 5,600, and as per aviation experts, the reason behind the hike is the increase in fuel prices. As per a notification, the lower and upper limits on airfares have been increased by 10 percent to 30 percent. As per an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it is a routine change. These new limits would remain in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders, The Indian Express reported. “The upper price band on 180-210 minute flights which is now capped at Rs 18,600, will be increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 24,200, an increase of Rs 5,600. On the shortest route for the minimum price band, the price will be increased by 10 per cent, an increase of Rs 200,” MoCA said.