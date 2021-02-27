News Breakfast @6

01. Suspended BJP Leader Arrested For Assaulting Cop

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dipanjoli Kakati on Saturday morning was arrested in Tinsukia for assaulting a police officer. She was apprehended from her residence in Tinuskia. According to CCTV footage, Kakati physically assaulted a police officer on duty inside Kakopathar police station and fled the scene. She has been booked under Section 332 of the IPC – a non-bailable offence. Apurba Das, a sub-inspector of the Kakopathar police station, was physically assaulted by Kakati in November last year.

02. Political Posters Removed In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls

Shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for assembly elections across five states, the Kamrup Metro District Administration ordered for the removal of all political posters from public spaces and government establishments within Saturday. The state administration started the process on Friday evening itself. “As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places and government buildings,” said Lakshya Jyoti Das, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kamrup-Metro, Assam to ANI.

03. Assam Polls: BJP-AGP Candidates To Be Announced In March 1st Week

Assam state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, while addressing the media at Pathsala, informed that the final list of BJP-AGP candidates for Assam Assembly elections will be declared following a cabinet meeting in the first week of March. Seat sharing among the alliance will be discussed at the national level, Dass clarified. He further said that the saffron party completely ready for elections. The 126-seat Assam Assembly Elections will be held in three phases.

04. Assam Polls: RJD To Contest In Alliance With “Like-Minded” Parties

Rashtrya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Guwahati yesterday, announced that his party will contest in the upcoming Assam assembly elections in alliance with “like-minded” parties. Yadav made the announcement during a press meet in the city today. “Assam constitutes of around 5% hindi speakers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Matter of fact, many of them work in tea gardens in Assam. I will contest the election to improve the organizational direction of the party,” he said. “For the first time in Bihar, we formed a grand alliance on an experimental basis which was a success. Now, we are talking to like-minded parties for an alliance,” he added.

05. Who Is Santanu Hazarika, Shruti Hassan’s Boyfriend?

Who is Shantanu Hazarika, the rumoured boyfriend of Shruti Hassan, Kamal Hassan’s eldest daughter from Sarika? Whole of South India is abuzz with this Guwahati lad as Shurti is one of the hottest girl down south. The media in down south have gone crazy to find out who is this Shantanu Hazarika and that too all the way from Assam? Shanatu is an engineering drop out doodle artist Santanu Hazarika who have become big in the digital world and went on to burn lot of fire of envy by becoming the boyfriend of Shruti. Meanwhile today, Shruti Haasan shared pictures with ‘daddy dearest’ Kamal Haasan and rumoured boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika and it went viral in no time.

06. Postal Ballots For Assam Sr. Citizen

The senior citizens of Assm who are 80 plus need not have to go to the polling stations to vote in Assam this time. They may opt for postal ballot. All they have to apply online to the District Election Authority and get the postal ballot delivered by February 4 next. This is for the first time such facility has been extended to the voters which are 80 plus. This will help these citizens to stay away from the polling stations and not expose to covid scare, This was today announced today by Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade, while addressing a press conference regarding the ensuing Assam Assembly Election.

07. PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bir Chilarai On Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Bir Chilarai’s jayanti on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary general of the Koch dynasty of Assam in the 16th century and said his bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. “The great Bir Chilarai is synonymous with valour and patriotism. He was an outstanding warrior, who fought for people and the principles he held sacred. His bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Remembering him on his Jayanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

08. BPF Joins Congress-Led Coalition Days Before Polls

In a major development, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday announced that it is quitting the alliance with the BJP and will join the Congress-led coalition. “To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH. BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election BPF shall work hand to hand with Mahajath,” BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook. Notably, the BPF had won 12 of the state’s 126 seats in the last assembly elections and joined the BJP-led alliance. But the BJP later dumped the BPF and joined hands with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to gain a majority and rule the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

09. EC Stays Assam Govt’s Order Of Transfer Of Police Officials

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday has put a stay on the transfer and posting of 12 IPS and 6 APS officers of Assam, which was ordered by the state government on Friday, until further orders. Notably, the decision came after the announcement of the Assam assembly election dates yesterday by the EC. The Commission cited the provisions of Model Code Of Conduct for the decision which puts a total ban on transfers and postings of police officers during the time period.

10. Hrithik Roshan Appears Before Police For Impersonation Case

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was sending fake e-mails to actress Kangana Ranaut. As per reports, Roshan reached the commissioner’s office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am today and appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit. Hrithik was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) on February 25 to appear before them today.

11. NITI Aayog Proposes COVID Vaccine Price Between ₹300-500

In a latest development in the selling and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across India, the NITI Aayog has proposed a price range of Rs 300-500 for both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD for the priority group at private facilities during the third phase of vaccination slated to begin from March 1. As per an IANS report, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin would cost a bit higher and the Union Health Ministry is yet to take a final call on it. “The proposed price has been floated after a five-hour long meeting held between the Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog and officials from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Friday evening, which was concluded around 11 p.m.,” the report stated.

12. Mukesh Ambani Becomes Asia’s Richest Man

Mukesh Ambani has once again become Asia’s wealthiest person after Zhong Shanshan’s bottled water company tanked a record 20% this week. While Ambani’s net worth is about $80 billion, China’s Zhong Shanshan is currently worth $76.6 billion. In September last year, Shanshan became Asia’s richest person after surpassing Chinese tech titan Jack Ma. Meanwhile Ambani spent most of the past two years leading the ranking of Asia’s richest people, taking over Jack Ma in due course. Then the listing of two companies put Shanshan on the map. Shanshan went on to grab the title from Ambani at the end of December and by early 2021 was the sixth-wealthiest person on Earth, surpassing Warren Buffett. His net worth tripled from its initial public offering to a peak in January as investors flocked to consumer shares, while his vaccine maker, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., surged as much as 3,757%.

13. Assam: 9 New COVID Cases, 23 Discharged

Assam reported 9 new coronavirus-related cases on Saturday, while 23 have been discharged. Out of the 9 cases, 7 of them were reported in Kamrup (M) and two in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of 12, 029 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.7 per cent with an active caseload of 273. 2,14,815 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

14. Tripura: Truck Driver Beaten To Death By Miscreants

A 54-year-old truck driver was beaten to death by a miscreant group and looted Rs 40,000 from the driver in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday evening. The driver has been identified as Pradip Debnath, a resident of Teliamura who was transporting goods from Assam. Police sources said “The accused drove up in a Mahindra Bolero. They stopped the truck, dragged Mr Debnath out of the vehicle and began thrashing him”. Meanwhile, Mr Debnath’s assistant woke up and managed to run away. The entire incident took place near a school on the outskirts of a town called Ambassa, NDTV reported.

15. Tripura: ‘Divyangs’ To Get 4% Reservation For Govt Jobs

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during an event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan said that four percent of government jobs are reserved for the physically challenged people in the state. Addressing an event attended by the senior citizens and physically challenged people, CM also said that state government is committed for the welfare of physically challenged and senior citizens of the state. The programme was jointly organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a public sector enterprise and the Social Welfare Department of Tripura on Friday evening. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, chief guest of the event, has said that Rs 20 crore would be allocated for setting up of a Regional Centre for empowerment of the physically challenged people in Tripura. He said that the fund would be allocated within two months.