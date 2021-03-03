News Breakfast @6

01. BJP-AGP Top Leaders Meet To Finalise Candidates

In poll-bound Assam, a series of meetings are underway since Tuesday evening between top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to finalise the list of candidates who would be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections.

02. Notification Issued For Phase- I Assam Assembly Polls

The notification for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections were issued on Tuesday by the Election Commission. The first phase of the polls will be conducted in 47 constituencies on March 27. A little over 80 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise during this phase across 12 districts.

03. Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta Granted Bail

Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused in the alleged Television Rating points (TRP) rigging scam was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Justice P D Naik granted bail to Mr Dasgupta, 55, on a personal bond of ₹ 2 lakh and two solvent sureties of the same amount.

04. 5 Takeaways From Priyanka Gandhi’s Tezpur Rally

Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who is in poll-bound Assam for a two-day election campaign on Tuesday addressed a massive rally in Tezpur. The five guarantees that Priyanka Gandhi announced are: Congress will ensure CAA will not be implemented in Assam, Free 200 unit of electricity, 2000/per month to homemakers, minimum wage of 365/day to Tea Garden Worker, and generation of 5 lakh jobs in the State.

05. Mahajut To Win All 12 Seats In BTR: Hagrama

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday asserted that all 12 seats in the North Bank (BTR) of the Brahmaputra will be claimed by the Congress led Mahajut. The BPF leader also said the Grand Alliance led by old friend Congress will perform the last rites of the BJP-led government in Assam by winning the upcoming assembly elections.

06. PM Modi To Address 6 Rallies In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 26 in poll-bound Assam and rallies in West Bengal. Modi will address six rallies in Assam. According to an ANI report, the rallies have been designed in a manner where 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered.

07. Tripura TAADC Polls To Be Held On April 4

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections will be held on April 4, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Manik Lal Dey said that the counting of votes will take place on April 8 for the elections to the 30 members. Two seats in the 30-member council are nominated by the governor.

08. Unemployment High Due To Demonetization: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said unemployment is high in the country and its informal sector is in shambles following the “ill considered demonetization decision” taken by the BJP-led government in 2016. He also criticised the central government for not holding regular consultations with the states.

09. Govt Aims To Operationalise 23 Waterways By 2030: PM Modi

While observing that capacity of major Indian ports increased to 1550 million tonnes annually now from 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030.

10. BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan Passes Away

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

11. Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV Merged Into ‘Sansad TV’

The two channels representing the two houses of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, have been merged into one single brand, to be called Sansad TV, Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s office announced on Monday. The merger was reported last year in June. It has now been officially merged.

12. ICSE To Begin From May 5, ISE From April 8

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold Class 10 board exams from May 5 and Class 12 exams from April 9. The results for the board exams will be out by July. “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is a class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,” Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

13. Suspended BJP Leader Dipanjali Kakati Denied Bail

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dipanjali Kakati, who was arrested on Saturday morning for assaulting a police officer, has been denied bail by Tinsukia sessions court today. Last year in November, Assam BJP suspended Kakati after a complaint was registered against her for physically assaulting a police officer on duty inside Kakopathar police station. She fled the scene soon after.

14. IndiGo Starts Non-Stop Flight Dibrugarh- Bengaluru Enroute

IndiGo Airlines has started a direct flight connecting Dibrugarh to the southern city of Bengaluru from March 1. Flight 6E 6126 of IndiGo Airlines will take off from Bengaluru at 8:15 AM and land at Dibrugarh at 11:15 AM, while the return flight 6E 6128 will take off from Dibrugarh at 11:45 AM and arrive at Bengaluru at 3:25 PM. The flight service between both the cities will be operational on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

15. Poll Panel On Manipur Office-of-Profit Case

Amid a report that the Election Commission (EC) has opined in favour of 12 BJP MLAs from Manipur facing disqualification in a 2018 “office-of-profit” case for holding the position of parliamentary secretaries, the poll panel on Tuesday said it never discusses a privileged communication.