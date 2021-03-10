News Breakfast @6

01. RJD Joins Congress-Led Grand Alliance In Assam

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday said that it has joined the opposition Congress-led “Grand Alliance” in Assam and will contest one seat during the first phase of the assembly election. With this, the number of constituents in the Grand Alliance has gone up to eight.

02. COVID Assam: 22 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while, 15 cured patients were discharged today. Meanwhile, two deaths were registered. The active cases of the state stood at 282.

03. Manipur: 20 Cadres From Four Outfits Surrender

As many as 20 ultras of four different banned militant outfits surrendered their arms in a homecoming ceremony in Manipur’s capital Imphal. The cadres laid their arms and ammunition in the presence of Chief Minister N.Biren Singh.

04. Paid Holiday On Polling Days Across Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases. The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said.

05. Over 100 Myanmar Nationals Influx To Mizoram

Over 100 Myanmar nationals have crossed over the border and entered Mizoram to seek refuge since February this year. Meanwhile, the Mizoram government is awaiting the Centre’s call and instructions to manage the crisis.

06. Assam CM’s Total Assets Worth ₹3.17 Cr

As part of the nomination filing process in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s election affidavit showed total assets worth ₹3.17 crore. There has been an increase of ₹1.32 crores in the last five years, his election affidavit reflected. He has total assets of ₹3,17,71,394

07. Opposition Disrupt LS Proceedings, House Adjourned

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Tuesday amid din created by Opposition over rising fuel prices and the House failed to transact any legislative business for the second consecutive day. The second part of the Budget session commenced on Monday.

08. Trivendra Singh Rawat Quits As Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun. The decision is yet to be confirmed. The development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh discussed political developments in the state. The meeting was called after several MLAs questioned Rawat’s governance.

09. Assam Polls: CM Files Nomination From Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination from Majuli for the second consecutive term in the upcoming assembly polls. Sonowal filed his papers representing Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of submitting nominations before Majuli Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

10. Explosives Recovered In Naharkatia, 2 Held

Acting on specific inputs, police on Monday recovered a considerable amount of suspicious explosives in Naharkatia town in Dibrugarh district. Two persons were arrested in connection to it. As per sources, around 1200 grams of RDX were found at a house in Balimara village. Electrical wires and few other materials were also found.

11. Assam Polls: Items Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized, 110 Arrested

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods in the run-up to the Assembly polls with various agencies already confiscating over Rs 18 crore worth of items and arresting around 110 people in the last 11 days, officials said on Tuesday. The highest amount of seizures worth over Rs 5.72 crore took place during the 24 hours, starting 9 am on Sunday, an official told PTI.

12. Assam Polls: 55 Candidates File Nominations For First Phase

Altogether 55 candidates have filed their papers on Monday the penultimate day of filing of nominations for the 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, according to a release issued by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer.

13. Ranbir Kapoor Tests COVID +ve

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, his mother Neetu Kapoor informed on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. Ms Kapoor said that the 38-year-old actor is on medication, “recovering well” and currently in quarantining at home.

14. ULFA Leader Pradip Gogoi Arrested In Guwahati

Dispur police arrested ULFA leader Pradip Gogoi from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area late Monday night. As per sources, police arrested Gogoi upon receiving orders from the top. He is currently being held at Dispur police station. Moreover, police did not state the reason for his arrest yet.

15. Assam Man Sentenced To Death For Rape In Kerala

A 28-year-old man from Assam was on Monday sentenced to death by a court near here for raping and killing a 61-year-old woman at her house nearly three years ago. The Additional District Sessions Court at Paravur awarded the death sentence. It found that the case would fall in the category of rarest of the rare cases and ordered capital punishment to Parimal Sahu, who is called as Munna.