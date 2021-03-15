News Breakfast @6

01. Meghalaya Governor Backs Protesting Farmers, Urges Centre Not To Offend Them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district, Malik said if the Centre gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will relent.

02. 4th ODI: SA beat India by 7 wickets, Win series

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting efforts went in vain as the Indian women’s team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series in Lucknow on Sunday.

03. Assam-Based Fraud Recruiting Agent Arrested In Mumbai

The Goa Police Cyber Cell arrested an Assam-based fraudulent recruiting agent, who would lure aspiring sailors to part their money for jobs onboard shipping vessels and then cheat them. According to a statement issued by the Cyber Cell, the accused Sumit Upadhyay, a resident of Guwahati, was arrested in a joint operation conducted by police agencies from Assam and Mumbai just when he was about to leave Mumbai by flight.

04. Congress To Bag Over 100 Seats In Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more than 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

05. Raijor Dal Release 4 Candidates List For Third Phase Of Assam Polls

Newly-floated regional party Raijor Dal led by peasant leader Akhil Gogoi has released its list of candidates to contest in the third phase of the ensuing general elections to the Assam legislative Assembly. In a presser held on Sunday, the party issued its fourth list of four candidates to contest assembly seats in constituencies of Goalkanj, Bilasipara West, Gauhati West, and Palasbari.

06. Assam Elections: JP Nadda To Address Three Rallies On Monday

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda ji will be on a one-day visit to Assam on Monday to address three mega public rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections. Nadda will reach Lilabari Airport in Assam by 12:30 pm tomorrow and address a public rally at MV Field, Dhakuakhana (Assam) at 01:00 pm. Following which he will address another huge public rally at IB Field, Jamugurihat Sootea In Assam at 03:30 pm.

07. NSCN-IM Urges Centre To Resolve Insurgency In Nagaland

Naga group NSCN-IM on Sunday urged the Central government to resolve insurgency that has been lasting in Nagaland for decades. However, the outfit also asserted that solutions that do not adhere to the 2015 Framework Agreement will not be acceptable.

08. Morigaon DC, ADC Replaced Following EC Orders

Amid the electioneering in Assam, on the recommendations of the Election Commission of India the government on Saturday replaced Morigaon deputy commissioner Leena Das and additional deputy commissioner Debjani Choudhury. Home Secretary Rekha Bhuyan has been appointed as the new Morigaon deputy commissioner, while Department of Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship secretary Hanif Noorani has been transferred as the additional deputy commissioner of Morigaon.

09. Except Assam, BJP Will Lose Polls In 4 Other States: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that barring Assam, the BJP will face defeat in four other poll-bound states and the election trend in the five states will give a new direction to the country. Speaking to reporters in Baramati town of Pune district in Maharashtra, Pawar, whose party in an alliance partner of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, also accused the Centre of misusing its power in poll-bound West Bengal.

10. Cong Allies With Parties Out To Divide Nation: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are “out to divide the country”, and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics. He alleged that the grand old party, despite “ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state”, did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

11. BJP Releases Candidates List For Third Phase Of Assam Polls

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met on March 13 and decided the candidates list for the ensuing third phase of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam. The list of candidates and constituencies was released on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the BJP CEC.

12. Terrorism, Insurgency On Decline In Assam: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing his maiden election rally in Margherita, asserted that terrorism and insurgency have declined in Assam, leading to the speeding up of the government”s development activities. Singh reiterated that peace has returned to Assam as many insurgent groups have laid down their arms in the last five years of the BJP rule.

13. 10 Lakh Youths Will Get Jobs In Next 5 Years: Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a public meeting in Margherita on Sunday, announced that in the next five years, around ten lakh young boys and girls will get jobs after BJP forms the government in Assam. Sarma reiterated that one lakh youths will be employed in the first year itself. Union Minister Amit Shah was also present during the public meeting.

14. Forest Fires Totally Contained & Controlled: Odisha Govt

The Odisha government on Sunday claimed that the forest fire situation in the state is “totally contained and controlled” while the opposition BJP alleged that the forest department was responsible for the widespread wildfire in different jungles. The state government”s Forest Fire Task Force chief Dr Sandeep Tripathy said the forest fire situation across Odisha including Similipal National Park as on Sunday is “totally contained and controlled”.

15. Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kokrajhar

Assam police on Sunday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Kokrajhar district. As per reports, two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver were recovered after two hours of search operation