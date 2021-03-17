News Breakfast @6

01. Twenty20:England Beats India

England defeated India by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

02. New NSG, CRPF Chiefs Appointed

Senior IPS officer M A Ganapathy appointed NSG chief while Kuldiep Singh to head CRPF, the Personnel Ministry announced on Tuesday.

03. Pakistani Intruder Gunned Down

A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the Border Security Forces along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials stated.

04. NCPCR Asks Netflix To Remove Objectionable Scenes Of Bombay Begums

Apex child rights body NCPCR asks Netflix to remove ‘objectionable’ scenes involving children from its series “Bombay Begums”, gives it time till Thursday to act upon issue.

05. 5.86 Cr Dose Of Indian COVID Vaccines Given To 71 Nations

5.86 crore doses of ‘Made in India’ COVID19 vaccines provided to 71 countries as grant as well as commercial sales by manufacturers and as part of international agreements of manufacturers till March 15: Govt tells Rajya Sabha.

06. Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For Third Phase

The Congress party has announced a list of 21 candidates for the third phase of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The third phase of the elections will be held on April 6 for 40 Assembly Constituencies in 12 districts.

07. Assembly Polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Assam On Wednesday

To boost the electioneering for BJP’s Mission 100 Plus in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the state on Wednesday. The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

08. Assam Election: 28 Candidates’ Nominations Cancelled In Second Phase

As many as 28 candidates’ nominations have been cancelled for the second phase of the Assam Assembly election, the Election Commission of the state informed on Tuesday. A total of 408 candidates had submitted their nominations for the elections that are scheduled to be held in 39 constituencies on April 1.

09. Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases List Of 5 Candidates For Third Phase

The Raijor Dal led by jailed anti-CAA and farmers right activist Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday released its fifth list of candidates containing five names for the third phase of polling in Assam on April 6.

10. Indian Railways Will Never Be Privatised: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Indian Railways will never be privatised, however, more private investment will have to be encouraged for better operations. “Indian Railways will never be privatised. It is a property of every Indian and will remain with the Government of India,” the minister said.

11. Swapan Dasgupta Resigns As RS Member To Contest Bengal Polls

Nominated Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the upper house of Parliament after being named as a BJP candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections. Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member in April 2016, has been named by the saffron party as its candidate from the Tarakeswar assembly seat in the poll-bound state.

12. Assam Election: BPF Releases List Of Candidates

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its list of candidates who would contest for the third phase in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

13. Bypolls To Single Assembly Seat In Mizoram & Nagaland On April 17

Bypolls to two Assembly seats in Mizoram and Nagaland will be held on April 17, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The Election Commission also announced bypolls to 12 assembly seats

14. Assam Election: Two AIUDF Leaders Suspended

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) central committee leaders Motiur Rahman and Nurul Amin Choudhury were suspended from the party for violation of its constitution. The two senior leaders formed a new political party – Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF) and Choudhury submitted his nomination from the Rupahihat constituency, while, Rahman filed his nomination from the Batadrawa constituency.

15. Union Cabinet Approves Bill to Set up DFI

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) to generate funds for investment in the infrastructure sector. The proposed legislation will give effect to the Budget announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The government has proposed Rs 20,000 crore to capitalize the institution