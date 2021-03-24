News Breakfast @ 6

01. #10SankalpForAssam: BJP Launches Election Manifesto | HIGHLIGHTS

Four days ahead of the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party’s president J P Nadda on Tuesday launched the party’s manifesto ‘Vijay Sankalp’ in Guwahati. The party has come up with “ten commitments” to the state that BJP will implement if the coalition is vote to power for a second term. JP Nadda releasing the party manifesto lauded the efforts of NDA government and said the party has been “working tirelessly for last five years to develop Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supported by Home Minister Amit Shah and the vision implemented at the grassroots level by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Ranjit Dass and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”.

02. Nagaland: 3 Shot Dead, Several Houses Set Ablaze

A hostile situation has surface in Peren district of Nagland after armed miscreants shot dead three persons at Lamhainamdi village on Monday evening.As per reports, besides killing the three persons, several houses and vehicles were also set on fire by the unidentified miscreants.To protest the unprecedented incident, the civil society organisations have called for a bandh. All educational institutions and business establishments in the district will be closed across the district.

03. National Film Awards: Documentary On Assam Biologist Wins Best Environment Film

A documentary on Assam’s conservation biologist Purnima Barman – The Stork Saviours bagged the best environment film award in the non-feature category of the 67th National Film Awards. Primarily, the film revolved around the efforts taken by Barman to conserve the greater adjutant stork (Hargilla) and its habitat. The film also stresses how community women engaged themselves with Barman to save the endangered bird. The film directed by Vijay and Ajay Bedi was announced as the best environment film on Monday at the National Film Awards. Moreover, Assamese feature film Ronuwa – Who Never Surrenders directed by Chandra Mudoi also bagged the best film in the Assamese language category, while, Assamese feature film Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa by Prakash Deka on LGBTQ theme has been honoured with Jury’s special mention in the feature films category.

04. “I Was Asked To Join RSS To Get Bail”: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar candidate for Assam Assembly elections, Akhil Gogoi in an open letter said that he was asked to become a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he will be granted bail immediately. In the open letter written by the peasant leader, he said, “Firstly they gave me Hindutva ideology and thereafter they tried to tempt me. I was told that I will only get bail if I join RSS but when I objected I was told that I will be relieved even if I join BJP. They also told me that I should contest the assembly election from an empty seat from and they would allot me the ministry.” “I also raised my voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and dissented against fascism and selling the country. They asked me to apologize for my comment but I didn’t,” the letter said.

05. “Beef Is National Dish Of India”: Gauripur BJP Candidate

In a surprising turn of events, BJP candidate from Assam’s Gauripur constituency, Banendra Kumar Mushahary, has claimed that beef is the “National Dish” of India. “How can anyone try to ban beef? It is the National Dish of India,” he said while addressing an election meeting in a Muslim-dominated area. He added that beef is an international dish and “educated Muslims in the rural areas of Assam should understand that no one can ban the sale of beef in Assam or anywhere in India.” Notably, the BJP has always been campaigning for beef ban across the country. Mushahary’s statement greatly contradicts the party’s ideologies and principles.

06. AASU, AJYCP To Launch Fresh Anti-CAA Protests

With the Assam Assembly elections just around the corner, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) announced that they will be launching fresh anti-CAA protests in the state. While the AASU will launch the agitation tomorrow (March 24), the AJYCP will hold protests on March 25 and April 1 across the state. AJYCP General Secretary Palash Changmai said they will never allow CAA to get implemented in Assam and asserted that they will fight come what may. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal clearly said that CAA will be implemented without doubt.

07. People Above 45 Years Can Get COVID Vaccine From April 1

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, while addressing a presser, announced that citizens above the age of 45 years can get vaccinated starting April 1. “It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.” He added that the second dose of vaccines can be administered between the fourth and eighth week for Covishield, as per the advice by scientists. On Monday, the Centre had informed that the gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine should be increased to 6-8 weeks from 28 days.

08. Tollywood Divided: 3 Actors Join TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls

There seem to be a major influx of artists and actors into the political sphere just days ahead of West Bengal polls. On Tuesday, three Bengali actors joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) namely Payel Dey, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh and Priya Paul. The actors joined the party in presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee at their headquarters in Kolkata. Additionally, member of state committee of BJP and Hooghly Kisan Morcha Secretary Swaraj Ghosh also joined the TMC along with actors.

09. Test-Track-Treat: MHA Issues Fresh Guidelines On COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for effective control of the COVID-19 disease starting from April 1 to April 30. “The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months,” MHA said in a statement. “Keeping in view a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, which is being witnessed in some parts of the country, the guidelines mandate the state/UT governments to strictly enforce the Test-Track-Treat protocol in all parts of the country; ensure observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by everyone; and, to scale up the vaccination drive, to cover all the target groups,” it added.

10. 4 Jawans Killed, 15 Injured In Chhattisgarh IED Blast

At least four police personnel have been killed and 15 other injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chattisgarh’s Naryanpur district on Tuesday evening. As per a report, the jawans were returning from an anti-Maoist operation in a bus when they were hit by the deadly blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon. “Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited,” DGP Awasthi told PTI. The 45th Battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has reached the spot and is helping in evacuating the injured. The incident area has now been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

11. Ruckus In Bihar Assembly Over Police Bill, Many Injured

A bill introduced today in the Bihar assembly by the ruling Nitish Kumar-led government has led to unprecedented ruckus and turmoil where police had to be called in to control the situation. Members of the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, were agitated over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, which give unprecedented powers to the police force enabling them to arrest people without a warrant. Due to the disturbance that occurred, proceedings of the assembly had to be adjourned five times during the day. Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who was detained while participating in a procession taken out against the “black law” that he terms it. Other RJD leaders were also arrested along with Yadav. As per a report, the opposition indulged in stone-pelting, leading to use of force and water cannons.

12. India, Pakistan Hold Talks On Indus Water Treaty In Delhi

India and Pakistan on Tuesday here began the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting is being held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. A delegation from Pakistan reached New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with India under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT). The treaty warrants the two sides to meet once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. However, the last year’s meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi was cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This will be an important meeting. We will engage with India in accordance with the Indus Water treaty. We are hopeful regarding this meeting,” Mehran Ali Shah, Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters told ANI. During the talks, Islamabad is likely to raise objections to power projects on the Chenab River, Dawn reported.

13. 10 Dead Including Cop In US Supermarket Mass Shooting

At least 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder city of Colorado, authorities said Monday (local times). A suspect is in custody, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She (Herold) identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions ‘heroic.’,” Boulder Police Department tweeted. Authorities did not share any information on the type of weapon used. Also, the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, CNN reported that a shirtless man was seen taken from the supermarket, which was appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away. The Boulder Police informed that a person of interest is in custody. “He was injured and is being treated for his injury.”

14. Assam: 52 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam on Tuesday detected 52 new coronavirus cases, while, 27 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 347. One more death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,102 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons. The new cases were detected out of 14,236 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 38 cases, Udalguri 4, and Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia two cases each. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,058 with today’s positivity rate of 0.37 per cent. Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,262 with a recovery rate of 98.72 per cent.