News Breakfast @6

01. 3 Injured Myanmar Nationals Admitted To Imphal Hospitals

Three injured Myanmar nationals during the military crackdown in their country crossed the borders and were admitted to healthcare facilities in Manipur’s capital city Imphal on Saturday. As per an Indian Express report, the injured Myanmar nationals were admitted to Moreh sub-divisional hospital and were later shifted to hospital in Imphal. The three injured who sustained bullet wounds have been identified as as Phuyoo alias Phuzo, 32, son of Miyantian; Nyae Yoon alias Konanoo, 29, son of Weayyoon; and Nay Nay Thoo alias Nyu Nyu Thun, 31, son of Myinninth. Two of the Myanmar nationals have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal while one of the injured, Naye Yoon, was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

02. PM Modi Lauds Assam Man For Documenting Karbi Language

In his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Assam resident Sikari Tissau’s efforts to document and preserve Karbi language. Karbi is a Tibeto-Burman language, spoken by the indigenous community of Karbi in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Burma and Bangladesh. “Tisso of Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been documenting Karbi language for 20 years. Language is now disappearing from the mainstream, so he decided to protect the identity of theirs. Today his efforts have resulted in the documentation of information about the language,” the Prime Minister said.

03. Assam Govt’s Plea For Funds To Complete NRC Work Rejected

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has rejected a request of the Assam government to continue financial support for completing pending work of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after March 31 this year.As per a letter dated March 4, the state government of Assam had requested for an additional Rs.3.22 crore per month after March 31 for completing the pending NRC activities to the already allocated Rs 1,602.66 crore for the entire project. The RGI in a letter dated March 23 to the Assam government said, “All the activities of NRC updation were to be completed within the approved cost of the scheme by 31.03.2021 and there is no further provision of funds for the expenditure made under the scheme beyond 31.03.2021.”

04. Local Holiday Declared On March 29 For Holi In Guwahati

The Kamrup Metro District Administration has declared a local holiday in across Guwahati on March 29 (Monday) on account of Dol Jatra/ Holi. All State Government Offices, Semi Government Offices, Revenue Courts, Educational Institutions within the District will remain closed tomorrow, an official release issued on Sunday by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro read. In addition, all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols need to be followed during the celebration of Holi.

05. Assam Polls: Smriti Irani To Visit Nalbari & Dhubri On Tuesday

To give a boost to BJP’s mission 100 plus for the second phase of Assam assembly elections, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday will visit Borbhag in Nalbari and Gauripur in Dhubri. The Bharatiya Janata Party star campaigner will visit Borbhag Kalag Higher Secondary Field and address a rally to campaign for Narayan Deka, following which, she will address another public meeting in Mahamaya Field at Gauripur and Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Field in Dhubri. BJP candidates Banendra Kr Mushahary will contest from Gauripur, while, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal will contest from Dhubri. The minister addressed her maiden rally in Assam ahead of the elections on March 13 in Sivasagar.

06. Chhaygaon: Child Charred To Death

In a horrific fire incident, a child was burnt to death in a house set ablaze at Goroimari in Chhaygaon on Sunday. As per sources, three houses were gutted down, wherein properties worth several lakhs have been destroyed. The cause of fire is yet to be known. An investigation is underway. On the other hand, several houses caught fire in Guwahati’s Navagraha area late Sunday. More details awaited.

07. Heroin Worth ₹ 42.3 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held Including Woman

In yet another major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles on Sunday seized a consignment of heroin in Mizoram and arrested two individuals, including a woman, who were in possession of it. As per a report, the seized heroin weighs around 94 grams and is worth Rs 42.3 lakh. The operation was carried out by the Aizwal Battalion of 23 Sector of Assam Rifles and the excise department based on specific inputs at Aizwal’s Bawngkawn Shalom Venglai.

08. India Logs 300+ COVID Deaths For 1st Time In 2021

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic spread across India, daily deaths have surged for the first time in the country in 2021 and crossed the 300 mark as 312 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. The fatalities are highest since December 24 last year. Of the 312 deaths, Maharashtra reported 166 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in the state since November 5. Punjab reported 46 deaths, Kerala 14, Chhattisgarh 13, and Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 10 each. Moreover, new cases in the country have touched 62,500, the highest in 163 days, while active cases in India will cross the 5 lakh mark on Sunday. It currently stands at 4.85 lakh.

09. Yusuf Pathan Tests COVID +VE

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday evening announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The cricketer had last month announced retirement from all formats of the game. Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” he wrote. “I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he added in his tweet.

10. Thappad Bags Best Film At 66th Filmfare

The 66th Filmfare Awards for this year were given out on Saturday night in Mumbai. Thappad, with seven trophies, and Gulabo Sitabo, with six, were the big winners. Thappad won the best film, while Tapasee Pannu won the best actor female for Thappad. Late Irrfan Khan won the best actor award for Angrezi Medium posthumously. Irrfan was also awarded for lifetime achievement.Amitabh Bachchan won the best critics actor for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ The event was a low-key affair due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

11. Low-Key Holi Celebrations Amid Rise In COVID Cases

The festival of Colours – Holi is widely celebrated across the country. The festival that marks the onset of spring and the harvest season will begin with Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on March 28 followed by Rangwali Holi on March 29. However, this year, with the spike in cases of coronavirus across the country, the festival will be a low-key affair. Holi is celebrated during the Phalguna month and begins on the Purnima Tithi or last full moon day of the month whereby Holika Dahan is observed. A Holi bonfire is celebrated by burning the pyre of Holika to commemorate the victory of good over evil. Followed by Rangwali Holi the next day, friends and families smear colours on to one another and enjoy savouries and sweets. However, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, on Wednesday, the Centre asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions due to the festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic.

12. TMC Leader Arrested In 2009 Murder Case

Just a day after the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato on Sunday was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahat. “He was arrested around 3 am when a team of officials almost broke the door and barged into the house. He was almost dragged out and was not shown any papers. He was unwell. Even his security guards were not allowed to come near him,” Niyati Mahato, his wife told media. Later, Mahato was produced before Kolkata’s Bankshall court. Along with the murder case of the CPM leader, the NIA is also investigating the case of Maoists trying to hijack the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express back then and demanding his release.

13. PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Take COVID Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, has urged the citizens of India to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. “It’s a matter of honour for everyone that today India is running the world’s largest vaccination programme and several people above 100 years of age have taken the jab and the enthusiasm is visible in the elderly of the household regarding the vaccine,” he said. “It’s an appeal to all to take the vaccine. Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi,” he added. Further, the Prime Minister also spoke about the Janta Curfew last year in March and paid tribute to frontline workers who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

14. Assam Polls: BJP Expels 7 Rebel Leaders For Contesting As Independents

Taking a stand against rebels, Assam BJP on Sunday expelled seven of its members for indulging in “anti-party activities”. According to an official statement, the rebel leaders joined the assembly polls fray as Independents, for which they have been expelled from the party’s primary membership immediately. BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party’s Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

15. COVID-19: Over 6 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far

India has registered a significant achievement in its fight against COVID-19 by crossing six crore vaccination on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry statement, at least 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses have been administered through 9,85,018 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 81,52,808 Health Care Workers (1st dose), 51,75,597 HCWs (2nd dose), 88,90,046 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 36,52,749 FLWs (2nd Dose), 66,73,662 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,77,24,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. Eight states – Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. Each of the eight states has administered more than 30 lakh doses.