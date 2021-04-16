News Breakfast @6

01. Umar Khalid Granted Bail

Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February last year, saying that he cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity.

02. Tokyo Olympics Maybe Cancelled If COVID Situation Worsens

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on Thursday said that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled if the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen. Nikai, the next important leader to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling party, said “in a TV show yet to be aired that cancelling the games may be an option if the spread of coronavirus infections forces organizers to think it would be difficult to hold the event”, Xinhua reported.

03. Delhi Records 40.5 deg C, Highest This Season So Far

Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

04. India Will Raise Its Climate Ambitions But Not Under Pressure: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure, and that it will not allow anybody to forget their historical responsibility. He also said that India is suffering because of the mistakes of others and “is not responsible for climate change that is happening”.

05. NEET PG Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

In a latest development in the medical entrance examinations, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the post-graduate medical entrance examination of NEET PG, 2021 has been postponed until further notice. The exam that was scheduled to be held on April 18 will be decided later.

06. Himanta Gets 2nd Dose Of Vaccine Against COVID-19

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday got inoculated with the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Sarma wrote that citizens eligible for the vaccination should take the doses and the state is ready for the inoculation drive.

07. Over 1,700 Test COVID +VE At MahaKumbh In 5 Days

As many as 1,701 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the MahaKumbh Mela in Haridwar from April 10 to 14. Both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted of devotees and seers of different akharas in the last five days from Haridwar and Devprayag and more results are yet to be published.

08. COVID-19: Weekend Curfew Enforced In Delhi

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the government of Delhi has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. “To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told ANI.

09. Congress Wins Garo Hills ADC Polls By Close Margin

Congress in Meghalaya has clawed back in the election game by emerging as the single-largest party in the recently concluded Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. In 29 out of the contested 30 seats, Congress has won 12 seats in Amongpara, Dengnakpara, Balachanda, Batabari, Shyamnagar, Boldamgre, Betasing, Samandagre, Williamnagar, Rongrong, Damas, and Kharkutta.

10. WB Polls: Congress Candidate Dies Of COVID-19

A Congress candidate in poll-bound West Bengal, Rezaul Haque, has reportedly died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Haque was a Congress nominee who was contesting the state assembly polls from the Sasherganj constituency in Murshidabad.

11. Maharashtra: 198 Prisoners, 86 Jail Staff Test COVID +Ve

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday. Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

12. India Reports Over 2 Lakh New COVID Cases

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

13. Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

The Class 12 state board examinations will be held as per the schedule in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Wednesday.

14. FMGE 2021 June Registration Begins Tomorrow

he Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 June session exam will be held on June 18, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has said. The exam will be held as a Computer Based test (CBT). Online registration will begin tomorrow, April 16, on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

15. UK PM Boris Johnson To Finalise “Roadmap 2030” With India: High Commission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a “Roadmap 2030” for re-energised India-UK relations across trade and investment and climate action, the Indian High Commission in London said on Thursday.