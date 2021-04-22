News Breakfast @6

01. Remdesivir Production Accelerated

Remdesivir production capacity being ramped up from 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month; 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved, the Centre government informed

02. Night Curfew In Dimapur From Friday

Keeping in view of the unprecedented rise in cases and related deaths, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Rajesh Soundararajan, ordered night curfew, suspension of the weekly markets, the opening of shops in New Market and Hongkong market on alternate days to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district from April 23. As per the order, the night curfew has been clamped on all days between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM, while, all shops, business establishments, restaurants, etc shall be closed by 7 PM.

03. Free Vaccination For 18-45 In Sikkim

Free vaccination for all citizens aged 18-45 in Sikkim, CM Prem Singh Tamang said on Wednesday. The vaccination drive will begin on May 1.

04. Shashi Tharoor & Family Test COVID +Ve Days After Taking Vaccine

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday evening announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking both doses of the vaccine. Tharoor, 65, said his sister and 85-year-old mother were Covid-positive as well.

05. Fresh Guidelines Issued In Meghalaya To Fight COVID

Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced fresh guidelines to combat the pandemic. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

06. CSK Defeats KKR

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in the IPL match held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

07. Amid COVID Scare, Triple Mutant Strain Emerges In India

As India grapples with the unprecedented rise in cases of coronavirus, studies and various media reports have stated that a new triple mutant strain has emerged nationwide. Last year, a double mutant strain was identified in Maharashtra, however, during the ongoing second wave parts of New Delhi, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, and West Bengal have been fuelled by the triple mutant straints.

08. Night Curfew In Goa Till April 30

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases and related deaths, the Goa government has decided to impose a night curfew in the state from 10 pm on Wednesday till 6 am on April 30.

09. Assamese Singer Bhitali Das Passes Away

Popular Assamese singer Bhitali Das passed away on Wednesday evening, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), superintendent Abhijit Sarma announced.

10. ₹5 Lakh For Kin Of Nashik Oxygen Leak Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced financial assistance of rupees five lakh each to the families of 22 patients, who were killed at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital in Nashik due to oxygen leakage.