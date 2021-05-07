News Breakfast @6

01. Excise Superintendent Held For Taking Bribe In Tinsukia

In a breakthrough, Superintendent of Excise in Tinsukia Manshjyoti Das has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting and taking bribe. Das was apprehended by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau. Further, one Arjun Basfore, an office peon (off-roll employee) belonging to Das’s office was also held.

02. Assam Continues To Wait For Next CM

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies returned to power in Assam for a second consecutive time, speculations continue regarding who will be the next chief minister of the state – incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal or senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Reportedly, a final decision will be taken by the weekend.

03. AMCH Shuts OPD Services For Two Weeks

In view of spiralling cases of Covid in Dibrugarh, the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) on Thursday announced for a closure of the Out Patient Department (OPD) services for a period of 2 weeks with immediate effect until further notice. The decision was taken by the AMCH management following a discussion with the district authority of Dibrugarh, an official order stated.

04. Active Covid Cases In Assam Crosses 30,000

Assam on Thursday recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases count to 31, 829. The positivity rate is 08. 04 per cent. The deaths in the state have escalated to 1,531 with a death rate of 0.55 percent.

05. Check Price Rise Of Essential Medicines: Assam CM To DCs

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to regularly visit hospitals for better COVID management and ensure prices of essential medicines shouldn’t rise.

06. Rupsi Airport To Be Operational From Saturday

Rupsi Airport in Dhubri is scheduled to be operational from Saturday starting with a trial flight between Rupsi- Guwahati- Kolkata route by Flybig Airlines. The flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Bookings have been opened by Flybig Airlines.

07. Hima Das Gets First Shot Of Covid Vaccine

Indian sprinter from Assam Hima Das on Thursday took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Dhing Express informed about getting the vaccination jab on Twitter, “Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated.”

08. Itanagar Doctors To Go On 2-Day Strike From Friday

Amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, Itanagar doctors will be holding a two-day strike from Friday to protest an attack against two doctors of Samaritan Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun and vandalized hospital premises. The two doctors who were allegedly attacked are Dr. Tabu Muri and Dr. Nabam Jadav.

09. Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

Bangladesh on Thursday handed over 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdesivir to India amid the devastating Covid-19 situation here. “Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan handed over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to the representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole”, PTI reported.

10. Amid Covid Scare Swiggy to Begin Genie Deliveries

In view of the spiralling cases across India, food delivery app Swiggy on Thursday announced to prioritise Genie deliveries the company’s pick up and drop service. “All Genie orders will have dedicated customer care support. The prioritisation of Swiggy Genie orders will be of immense help for those recovering at home or taking care of someone with medical necessities, grocery needs, or home-cooked meals”, the company said in a statement.

11. Prepare For Third Wave Of Covid: SC To Centre

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus, and adopt a pan India approach to even distribute oxygen across the country. “We need to be prepared for the third wave. Need to create a buffer stock of Oxygen urgently,” the SC said.

12. Former Union Minister Matang Sinh Succumbs to COVID-19

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Matang Sinh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 58. Sinh was elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam in 1992 and served as union minister of state in parliamentary affairs from 1994 to 1998.

13. Assam Receives 1 Lakh More Doses of Covishield Vaccine

Assam on Thursday received 1 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India for people above 45 years of age, informed Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official Twitter handle. The total vaccine doses available in the state now stands at 3,25,470, the minister informed.

14. Kerala CM Announces Total Lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a statewide lockdown from May 8-16 to fight the surge in coronavirus cases. Most states have taken to partial lockdowns or containment measures to fight the deadly sweep of the second wave of infections.

15. Assam: 3.6 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Tezpur

A minor earthquake jolted Tezpur in Assam on Thursday morning. According to the data by National Center for Seismology, minor tremors of 3.6 magnitude were felt 41 km West of Tezpur at 10.30 am today.