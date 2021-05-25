News Breakfast @6

01. 2 Oxygen Tankers Of 40 MT Capacity Ferried From Pune To Guwahati

In a boost to the oxygen supply for Covid patients in the state, Assam received another 40 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Pune on Sunday evening. Earlier on Sunday, the first oxygen express for the state arrived with a four containers carrying 80 MT LMO. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two liquid oxygen tankers were airlifted from Pune to Guwahati in an Indian Air Force aircraft. The Chief Minister further assured the state that the government will “leave no stone unturned” in its fight against Covid-19. “To further augment the oxygen availability in the state, two liquid oxygen tankers (20 MT each) have been airlifted from Pune and brought to Guwahati in IAF Aircraft. We will leave no stone unturned in our fight against Covid. We will overcome. Soon,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

02. Assam: 60 Of 400 Rail Passengers Nabbed For Skipping Covid Test

In a shocking turn of events, around 400 train passengers rushed out of the Jagi Road railway station to skip the Covid test on Sunday. However, police officials till Monday morning have nabbed at least 60 passengers. Reports suggested that the Jagi Road police launched an immediate hunt to catch the offenders and get them tested. As per reports, the train passengers, who were mainly migrant workers, were travelling by Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express. Being the second longest train of the country, the express travelled through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha, and West Bengal to reach Assam in five days. Electronic media have released videos of the passengers fleeing the station in masses.

03. Assam: Noted Filmmaker Dara Ahmed No More

Veteran Assamese filmmaker Dara Ahmed passed away on Monday in Guwahati. The 72-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the ICU at Apollo Hospital on Sunday evening after complaining of chest pain.Ahmed made popular films such as “Rikshawala”, “Jakhini”, “Urbashi”, “Dhrubatora”, “Pooja” and “Devi”. Ahmed was also a regular contributing writer to Assamese weekly ‘Sadin’ Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled Dara Ahmed ‘s death and said the film industry will remember the void with Ahmed’s demise.

04. Govt Approved Ayurvedic Drug For COVID Patients Available In Guwahati

In an attempt to combat COVID-19, AYUSH-64 will be available at Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Bhetapara, Borsojai, under Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH. AYUSH 64 is an Ayurvedic formulation which is developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH. Patients or their representatives can visit the Institute with a copy of RAT/ RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card/valid photo Id to get free AYUSH 64 tablets, an official release stated. As per the Ministry of AYUSH guidelines, AYUSH 64 is to be provided to asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients in home isolation. All patients above the age of 18 years, who are not pregnant or lactating can take the medicine.

05. Assam CM Sarma Assembly Speech | Key Highlights

On the concluding day of the three-day Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said, briefed the legislature about the major developments the state has undergone during the first term of the incumbent BJP led coalition government and the goals he will try to fulfill to enhance the development of the state during his term. Dr. Sarma heartily welcomed and congratulates all the MLAs elected to 15th Assam Legislative Assembly during the vote of thanks on the Governor’s address. He said Mahapurush Sankardev reinvigorated spirit and developed culture among the people of Assam and this Government will work 24×7 and strive to fulfill all the hopes of the public. The Chief Minister also asserted that if the government deviates from its right path, it would be the duty of the Opposition to show the correct way. “We won’t discuss matters in the lobby, but on the floor of the Assembly,” Dr. Sarma noted.

06. Akhil Gogoi “Mentally Unfit” To Attend Assembly Session: CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to have made a controversial remark against Raijol Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi during the final Assembly session today (Monday). CM Sarma claimed that Akhil Gogoi is “mentally unfit” to attend the Assembly session and is undergoing treatment for the same since four months at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). “Akhil Gogoi has been undergoing treatment at GMCH since four months due to his mental and psychological issues. How can a person like him be allowed to attend the Assembly session?,” CM Sarma said while replying to the discussion on Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s speech. CM Sarma further alleged that Gogoi has flouted all COVID norms as he has been meeting everyone at the Assembly on the first day itself. He added that it was a “sign of a psychological patient”.

07. Both Govt, ULFA-I Need To Create Ambience For Peace Talks: CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the final session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, once again appealed to the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) to come forward for peace talks. CM Sarma reiterated that “both the government as well as ULFA-I need to create an ambience for peace talks with an open mind for a peaceful Assam.” During his address, CM Sarma also thanked the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah for releasing the abducted ONGC employee, Ritual Saikia, after an appeal was made by the former during a press conference. The Chief Minister said the move has brought in a ray of hope for a peaceful Assam. “The next generation has the right to have a peaceful Assam and I therefore appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks with the government,” CM Sarma said.

08. Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah Reviews Readiness Of Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday enquired about the preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya to tackle cyclone Yaas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed him that emergency services have been pressed into action. “Cyclone Yaas is likely to affect the region on 26-27 May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called and enquired about the preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya. Informed that emergency services have been pressed into action,” Sarma said in a tweet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on May 26-27.

09. Assam: 6,221 New COVID Cases, 84 Deaths

The state of Assam on Monday registered 6,221 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 5.16 per cent. The new cases were reported out of 1,20,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The state also registered 5,252 discharges and 84 deaths today. Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 729 cases, 517 in Cachar, 512 in Dibrugarh and 417 in Nagaon. The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (12), Kamrup Rural (10), Tinsukia (9), Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (5), Sonitpur (5), Baksa (4), Goalpara (4), Nagaon (4), Barpeta (3), Biswanath (2), Karimganj (2), Kokrajhar (2), Sivasagar (2) Udalguri (2), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Dima Hasao (1), Golaghat (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Lakhimpur (1)

10. First Yellow Fungus Infection Case Reported In Uttar Pradesh

As India grapples with rising cases of Black Fungus infection nationwide, the first case of Yellow Fungus infection has been registered from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. It is yet to be confirmed if it has any association with coronavirus. The patient is currently being treated at ENT surgeon Dr Brij Pal Tyagi’s hospital. Reports have suggested that the symptoms of yellow fungus are said to be lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all. More severe symptoms of yellow fungus can also include leakage of pus. Reportedly the spread of fungus affects the healing of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

11. On-Site COVID Vaccine Registration Approved For 18-44 Age Group

The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that on-site registration for 18-44 years age group has been enabled on the CoWin platform for all government COVID vaccination centres. “…based on the various representations given by the states and inputs received by Union Health Ministry for the vaccination of 18-44 years age group, the Union government has now decided to provide facility of on-site registration/facilitated cohort registration on CoWIN digital platform for 18-44 years age group,” an official statement said. “Even though CoWIN provides for features such as registration of up to 4 beneficiaries with a mobile number, facilitated registration and appointments through applications, such as ArogyaSetu and Umang and through the Common Service Centres etc., people requiring cohort’s facility and those without access to internet or smart phones or mobile phones may still have limited access for vaccination. Therefore, the feature of on-site registration and appointment is now being enabled for 18-44 years age group on CoWIN,” it added.

12. New ICU With 28 Beds For COVID -Ve Patients At GMCH

In wake of the coronavirus crisis, a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID negative patients has been set up at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday. The ICU was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshav Mahanta today (Monday). The new ICU has 28 beds integrated in it for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but require intensive care. “We had planned creating this ICU a few days ago and the PWD has quickly delivered it. The NHM has provided all accessories and equipment. From today, this 28 bedded ICU will be operational. The ICU will be provided basically to those who turn COVID19 negative but require intensive care,” CM Sarma said.

13. Racial Slur Against Former Arunachal MP Lands Youtuber In Trouble

A Punjab-based Youtuber has landed himself in trouble for making racial remarks against former Arunachal Pradesh MP and sitting Congress legislator Ninong Ering. In a video posted on Sunday, Youtuber Paras Singh alias ‘Paras Official’ has allegedly termed Ering as a “non-Indian” and called “Arunachal Pradesh a part of China”. His remarks have not gone well with the people of Arunachal with many condemning it and demanding action against the Youtuber. The issue started when a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Ering asking a ban on the re-launch of PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar, Battleground Mobile India, caught the eye of the Youtuber who is an avid gamer and PUBG lover. In the letter, the former MP said that “re-launching the game was a mere illusion and a trick to collect user data of the citizens, including children and transfer it to foreign companies and the Chinese government.”

14. Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot In Flight To Avoid COVID Restrictions

A couple from Tamil Nadu got married on an airplane which was on its way to Bengaluru from Madurai. The couple, Rakesh and Dheekshana, hired a chartered plane and got married during the flight to avoid the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in wake of the deadly second wave of the virus. Visuals by ANI show a crowded flight with no COVID safety protocols being followed as the couple tied the knot. The other passengers are reportedly the couple’s family and friends. Both are residents of Madurai. As per a report, around 161 passengers were onboard the flight during the unusual wedding. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered strict action after pictures of the couple tying the knot went viral. The flight in question is a chartered SpiceJet plane hired by the couple for the sole purpose of getting married aboard.

15. Cyclone Yaas: 8 Guwahati NDRF Teams Leave For Rescue Ops In Odisha

Eight teams of 01 BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Guwahati were airlifted to Odisha for search and rescue operations in view of the impending Cyclonic Storm Yaas in Bay of Bengal. Following the advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, the state governments had requisitioned more than 50 teams of the NDRF in Odisha and 35 teams in West Bengal, stated Sh. H P S Kandari, Commandant, 01 NDRF. Teams from NDRF battalions in Assam and Bihar are airlifted to Odisha and West Bangal respectively in addition to those from the battalion stationed in these districts. The eight teams from 01 NDRF Guwahati comprises 200 personnel including engineers, paramedics, technical experts etc were airlifted from LGBI Airport Guwahati Assam to Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar Odisha by the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force in two Aircrafts.