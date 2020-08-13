News Breakfast @6

01 Assam Unlock 3.0: New Guidelines Announced

02 Assam: Lockdown Relaxations For I-Day Celebrations

In a latest update, the lockdown guidelines have been relaxed in view of the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day on August 15. The Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in an official statement stated, “Movement of individuals shall be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm on August 15”.

03 Nagaland holds one-day monsoon session

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly was held on Thursday with only a few ruling coalition legislators attending the House, while the opposition NPF boycotted the entire proceedings, an official statement said.

04 Nun Rape Case: Court Frames Charges Against Bishop

In a sensational and shocking development, the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court on Thursday reportedly framed rape charges against Jalandhar Diocese’s Bishop, Franco Mulakkal. The Bishop was accused by a 43-year-old nun who is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation in Punjab of sexually abusing her in Kerala between 2014 and 2016. Commencing trial on the case, the judge read out the charges to Mulakkal which include rape, repeated rape and misuse of authority, among others.

05 KMSS Seeks Financial Help To Fight for Akhil Gogoi

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) sought financial help from the people of Assam to release the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi from jail. The KMSS has taken a legal step to release Gogoi from jail as soon as possible. The state government has left no stone unturned to keep the peasant leader behind the bars. General Secretary of KMSS Bhasco-D-Saikia said that they need financial help for legal fight to bring back the Gogoi under the open sky.

06 SC Rejects Centre Challenge To Delhi HC Translation Order Of EIA Draft

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Centre’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court order to print the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification in 22 languages. The Delhi High Court on June 30, heard a petition and issued an order to the Centre to print the draft EIA notification in the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

07 Tripura: Three-Day Old Baby Passes Away After Swab Test

A three-day-old baby passed away at GB Pant government hospital in Agartala of Tripura on Wednesday after a nasal swab sample was taken for coronavirus test, the family alleged. The family has accused of medical negligence of the doctors and nurses that led to the death of the baby. An NDTV report stated the family members stated that on Wednesday afternoon a nurse inserted the cotton swabs in the nose and the baby began to bleed soon after and died the same day.

08 20 Journalists Chosen For Assam Pension Scheme

Twenty retired journalists have been selected as beneficiaries under the Assam Pension Scheme for Journalists for 2020-21. The pension is provided every year as a token of recognition of their contribution to journalism during their service.

09 Clause 6 Of Assam Accord Dividing Assam – AIUDF

The government is trying to create divisions among the people of Assam through Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This was suggested today by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam in a press meet of the political party held in Hatigaon. It was further observed by the MLA that the Centre has started a new drama in the name of Clause 6.

10 Pranab Mukherjee in Coma, Vital Parameters Stable: Hospital Sources

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning. Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, it further said.

11 President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Nation On Eve Of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement Thursday. The address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version, it said.

12 Kerala Government To Help Families Of Landslide Victims

Kerala government will ensure rehabilitation of families of those who died in the landslide at Pettimudi in Idukki district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. “After the tragedy, only a few members of many families are alive. There are children among the survivors and in those families. Their education will have to be continued. The government will have to identify a new place for constructing houses for them,” Mr Vijayan said.

13 PM Modi Becomes Longest Serving Non-Congress Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the fourth-longest serving Prime Minister of India surpassing Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. The feat also makes PM Modi the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister not from the Congress.”Today, PM Modi becomes the longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin. (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days in all his terms combined. Today PM Modi has surpassed this tenure,” the BJP said.

14 Russia Likely to Release COVID-19 Vaccine Within Two Weeks

Russia will start the production of its COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks, the country’s health minister Mikhail Murashko said. “First of all, the production facilities in Russia will be oriented towards the domestic market, to meet the need of our citizens,” Murashko said during a news conference on Wednesday.

15 Badminton Doubles Player N Sikki Reddy Tests COVID19+

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and her physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing national camp, forcing the closure of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for sanitisation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.