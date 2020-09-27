News Breakfast @ 6

1. President Gives Assent To Farm Bills Amid Outrage

President Ram Nath Kovind has today reportedly given his assent to all the three farm bills that are at the centre of a political storm in the country and have sparked a huge row among the farmers.

2. SI Paper Leak: Police Arrest PK Dutta’s Driver

In a breakthrough, the Police have managed to get hold of PK Dutta’s driver Anowar Hussain today.

3. Electricity Production Stops At Karbi Langpi Hydro Plant

The Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Power Plant will not be able to produce electricity from today.

4. “COVID-19 Mainly Imported From Dubai, UK” – IIT

People coming from Dubai and the UK contributed the most of the COVID-19 importation cases in India, a study by IIT Mandi reportedly said.

5. SAD Calls For United Fight, Gets Positive Response

A day after quitting NDA Alliance, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) called for united opposition against Centre’s farm bills and has appealed for a united fight to protect the interests of the farmers of the country.

6. Scooty Rider Dies After Being Hit By Tractor

A person lost his life today when the scooty he was riding was hit by a tractor on the Kampur-Baithalangso connecting road.

7. Google Starts Virtual Tour To 37 Cultural Sites

Now, one can visit many world-renowned tourist destinations by sitting right in their homes. All thanks to Google. The search engine giant has introduced a collection of tourist sites, including museums and cultural sites, which the people can visit in Augmented Reality (AR) on Google Search.

8. Australian Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy Breaks Dhoni’s Record

Australia’s woman wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke MS Dhoni’s record of having most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in Twenty 20 Internationals (T20).

9. Senior Kerala Congress Leader Passes Away

Senior Kerala Congress Leader CF Thomas on Sunday died due to ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, Kerala. He was 81.

10. Amritsar: Farmers Continue Rail Blockade

Farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track here on Sunday, continuing their ‘rail-roko’ agitation against the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week, a PTI report stated.

11. 7 Dead Including Pregnant Women In Accident

In a tragic incident on Sunday, seven persons including a pregnant woman were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

12. Odisha To Hold ‘Radio Pathshala’ For Students

Due to schools remaining closed since March amid the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government has decided to conduct classes via radio for students from standard one to eight in state-run schools.

13. China: 16 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Coal Mine

Atleast 16 workers died after being trapped underground in a coal mine in China on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

14. Flood Hits West Karbi Anglong

More than 24 villages have inundated in Rongkhang and Duar Amla areas of West Karbi Anglong.

15. SI Exam Scam: Chairman Of SLPRB Resigns

Chairman of Assam Police Recruitment Board Pradip Kumar has resigned from his position on Sunday as the recent SI exam was not conducted properly under his chairmanship.