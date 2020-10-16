News Breakfast @ 6

01. IPL 2020: MI Beat KKR By 8 Wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in IPL match on Friday.

02. BJP Worker Rajeev Parashar Arrested In Alleged P&RD Scam

The Crime Branch on Friday arrested one Rajeev Parashar for his alleged involvement in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) scam where relatives of leaders connected to the ruling BJP party were selected for jobs in the department. According to sources, Parashar, who is a BJP worker, took money from candidates in the name of jobs in the P&RD department last year.

03. SI Exam Scam: Sanjit Krishna Remanded 5-Day CID Custody

Assam top cop Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is one of the prime accused in the SI exam paper leak case, has been remanded five days custody of the CID by a Guwahati court on Friday. Along with Krishna, Rubul Hazarika and Saroj Sharma were also sent to CID custody for five days.

04. Raijor Dal Temporarily Suspends Manoj Gogoi

KMSS’s new political outfit ‘Raijor Dal’, during a press meet on Friday, said that Manoj Gogoi has been temporarily suspended from the party following allegations of money laundering. The party further mentioned that a three member committee has been formed to ascertain the veracity of the allegations leveled against him.\

05. Don Bosco University Rated 3.5/4 Stars In IIC Ratings 2020

Assam Don Bosco University has been rated 3.5 out of 4 stars in the Institution’s Innovation Council or IIC Rating of the Ministry of Education for the year 2019-2020. IIC is the new initiative by the Ministry of Education and AICTE to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial skills among the young student minds. There are currently 1,110 institutions listed in the IIC star ratings.

06. Nalbari: Two Timber Laden Trucks Seized

Forest officials, acting on a tip-off, seized two timber laden trucks on Friday night in Nalbari. According to sources, two Tata Daewoo trucks bearing registration number “AS 14 C 9737” and “AS 14 C 8277” were discovered with stolen timber being stored on its carriers.

07. PM Modi Releases Commemorative Denomination Of Rs 75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to mark the long-standing relation of India. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day, reported news agency ANI.

08. NEET 2020 Results Declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for NEET 2020 medical exams today (October 16). Candidates who appeared for phase 1 and phase 2 exams on September 13 and October 14 respectively will be able to check their results from NTA official website – nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

09. Rape Cases In UP Goes Rampant

The incidents of rape are becoming rampant in Uttar Pradesh. The entire country had not yet recovered from the shock of the brutal rape and death of a girl in Hathras when more shocking news reports of rapes came in. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), UP reported 87 rape cases daily in 2019. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019 which was 7.3% of all crimes against women during the year.

10. Assam Reported 767 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam on Friday posted 767 positive cases of COVID-19 out of a total number of 34714 tests being performed. The positivity rate has reached 2.21%. This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle. With these new cases, the cumulative infected tally in the state has soared to 199749.

11. Odisha: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Stone Quarry Blast

Three labourers were killed and six critically injured after an explosion took place at a stone quarry in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Friday. The blast which rocked the quarry occurred when the labourers were loading stone chips on a tractor, instantly killing three of them.

12. Veteran Cong Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Covid +Ve

Veteran Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. He informed the same through his twitter handle and advised people who came in contact with him to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

13. IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down As KKR Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik has decided to step down from his position as captain and handed over the reign to teammate Eoin Morgan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Karthik has led KKR in 7 games so far out of which they have won 4 games and are placed 4th on the IPL 2020 points table.

14. Govt Lifts Restrictions On Export Of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers

The Center lifted all restrictions on export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. “The export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in container with dispenser pumps is free for export making export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in any form/packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

15. Singer Kumar Sanu Tests COVID-19 Positive

Singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for COVID-19. The official Facebook page of the ace singer shared the news on Thursday night. “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS (sic),” read the post. Kumar Sanu’s team manages the Facebook page. According to a report of India Today, Kumar Sanu was reportedly planning to celebrate his birthday (October 20) in Los Angeles and be with his family wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel. He was supposed to leave on October 14, however, due to health reasons the plan has been pushed. He is now expected to travel in November.