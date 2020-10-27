News Breakfast @6

01. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 88 runs at an Indian Premier League match in Dubai.

02. Indian Railways Announces 46 Special Trains For Chhath Puja

Indian Railways announced the operation of 392 special festival trains between October 20 and November 30 out of which 46 special trains have been allotted for Chhath Puja.

03. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. As per sources in the security forces, it’s believed that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

04. ‘Dynastic corruption’ growing challenge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that “dynastic corruption” is a major challenge for the country and lamented that it has become a part of political tradition in many states.

05. Gold declines Rs 137 amid tepid demand

Gold prices in the national capital dropped Rs 137 to Rs 51,108 per 10 gram on Tuesday amid rupee appreciation and subdued demand, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,245 per 10 gram in the previous trade

06. ISRO-NASA Satellite To Be Launched by 2022

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is expected to be launched by 2022 as India and the US have decided to share Space Situational Awareness Information, a PTI report said.

07. GATE 2021: Registration Portal To Reopen Today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will reopen the GATE 2021 registration portal on Wednesday. Earlier, the authorities had extended the GATE 2021 application deadline to October 14.

08. North India Gets First Metro Station For Transgenders

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday officially renamed one of its stations here as “Pride Station” dedicated to the transgender community, a PTI report stated. The station was previously known as Sector 50.

09. Student Murdered In Haryana, Captured On Video

In broad daylight, a 21-year-old student in Haryana’s Faridabad was shot dead just outside her college by a man during a failed abduction. The young woman’s murder on the streets was caught on CCTV footage.

10. Unlock5: Sept Guidelines Extended Till Nov-End

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday to extend the guidelines for re-opening issued on September 30 to remain in force up to November 30 this year.

11. Actor-Turned Politician Naresh Kanodia Dies of COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. He was 77. Kanodia was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after he was found COVID-19 positive. Dubbed as a ‘superstar’ of the Gujarati cinema, Naresh Kanodia represented Karjan Assembly constituency from 2002 to 2007.

12. MHA declares 18 More Individuals as Terrorists

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 18 more individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Home Ministry said the Union Government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations.

13. Mumbai Actor Stabbed For Allegedly Rejecting Proposal

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who works in the hindi film industry in Mumbai, was stabbed three times with a knife by a person who met her as a producer. He allegedly attacked her for turning down his marriage proposal. Malhotra has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is currently undergoing treatement.

14. Petitions Against CAA To Be Heard By SC On Nov 2

As per a computer-generated tentative date, petitions seeking the examination of the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be heard by the Supreme Court on November 2. A total of 143 petitions against the CAA, mostly asking for stay on the legislation, are scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

15. Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday, through a press release, said male government employees who were single parents were now entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL).