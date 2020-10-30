News Breakfast @6

01. Jishnu Baruah Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Assam

Jishnu Baruah, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the Assam government on Friday. Baruah is currently serving as the additional chief secretary who is in charge of home & political, revenue & DM secretariat administration (archives) and border protection & development as well as the implementation of Assam Accord departments.

02. AJP Steps Up Membership Drive

A number of community leaders have joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday during a membership drive at the party office in Guwahati. A total of 17 leaders of five community organizations have joined AJP today including General Secretary of Mech Kachari Jatiya Parishad (MKJPA) Sumir Mech. Other inductees include members from Gariya Mariya Desi Jatiya Parishad, Ekya Sena Assam, Nibnuwa Yuva Sangha and Paribesh Suraksha Samiti.

03. CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Multi-Purpose Flood Shelter Home

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday laid the foundation stone of a three-storied flood shelter home at Bahgarah in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore. It will be built on RRC structure spanning approximately 5000 square feet in each floor. According to a press release issued by the CM’s office, the multi-purpose flood shelter home will have a generator set on every floor as well as solar system for uninterrupted supply of electricity. Provisions of receiving food supply by helicopter during floods will also be available in the shelter. There will also be a separate shelter in the building to keep livestock.

04. Mizo Forces Will Not Be Withdrawn From Assam Border: Lalchamliana

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said the state government will not withdraw its forces from the border with Assam till normalcy returns. The home minister’s assertion came a day after the Cachar district administration asked the Mizoram government to withdraw its forces from the border areas.

05. Delhi Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Conducts Raid In Guwahati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search operation at four locations in Guwahati and Sangli in Maharashtra in a gold smuggling case in Delhi and recovered alleged incriminating documents and electronic devices. According to a statement of NIA, the search operations have been carried out on the premises related to accused persons and their handlers from where they used to give effect to the commission of crime.

06. Gauhati High Court Seeks Affidavit From NRC Coordinator

The Gauhati high court (GHC) has asked Assam Coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) Hitesh Dev Sarma to file a comprehensive affidavit on how some ineligible people managed to get included in the final NRC list for the north-eastern state released in August 2019. According to a report of Hindustan Times, the two-member HC division bench, comprising Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Soumitra Saikia, directed Sarma last week to file the affidavit within three weeks, when the next hearing of the case is slated to be held.

07. CM Sonowal Pays Tribute To Oct 30 Blast Victims

October 30, a day marked as a black day in the history of Assam as serial bomb blasts claimed hundreds of lives. As Assam remembered the victims of the serial bomb blasts, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid his tributes to the portrait of the innocent souls who were killed in the blasts. Sonowal in a tweet said, “Solemn tributes and prayers for the victims of the October 30, 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam.”

08. Posters Of French Prez Pasted On Mumbai Roads

In an unprecedented move, pictures of France President Emmanuel Macron were pasted and trampled upon Muhammad Ali road in South Mumbai on Thursday. This came just a day after PM Modi extended solidarity to France and condemned the recent attacks. Soon after a video clip of the posters went viral, Mumbai police deployed several teams to remove the posters from the roads.

09. J&K: 3 BJP Workers Killed In Terrorist Attack

Three BJP workers were killed in a terrorist attack at Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Kulgam police said that the victims Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umar Ramzan Hajjan and Umar Rashid Beg couldn’t survive the attack. The incident took place at Eidgah in YK Pora village in Qazigund on Thursday. According to a report of India Today, all three were travelling in a car when militants opened indiscriminate fire at them around 8.20 pm yeterday evening.

10. PM Modi Arrives Ahmedabad On A 2-Day Gujarat Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity, said an official. According to reports he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport.

11. PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Aarogya Van’ In Gujarat

‘Aarogya Van’, a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village in Gujarat’s Narmada district. According to a press release, the health forest is spread over an area of 17 acres and exhibits a wide range of medicinal plants which play an important role in the well being of human beings. It is one of the 17 projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

12. 10 CRPF Personnel Injured As Truck Overturns

Atleast 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their truck, in which they were being transported, lost control and overturned in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday. As per reports, around 25 jawans were being transported from Madhuban to Nimiaghat when suddenly some cattle came in front of their truck and the driver, in an attempt to save them, lost control on the road and overturned.

13. Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Turkey, Greece

A major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Turkey and Greece. As per reports, atleast 20 buildings were destroyed in the Turkish town of Izmir as well as a car being crushed by debris of a building that had collapsed. US Geological Survey said the quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos.

14. 380 Fresh COVID Cases Detected In Assam

Assam recorded 380 active coronavirus cases out of 25672 tests conducted on Friday while 1094 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 94.49 percent. 5.05 % (10421) of the total population of the state is currently infected with the virus. Out of the 380 cases, 99 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro. The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.48%

15. Assam: 3 More Die Of COVID-19

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Friday taking the death tally of the state to 926. Out of the three deaths, one each were reported from Nagaon, Barpeta and Golaghat. Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.