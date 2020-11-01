News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: CSK Beats KXIP By 9 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in the IPL match on Sunday.

02. JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Bhargav Deka Arrested

Prime accused in the JEE exam scandal Bhargav Deka has been arrested at Guwahati airport on Sunday. As per sources, Deka arrived at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) from Bangkok via Delhi. He was nabbed by a team of police who were present at the airport.

03. AHSEC Opens Form Fill-Up For HS Exams

In a latest update, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Sunday announced the opening of the online form fill up on its portal for the upcoming Higher Secondary Examination in 2021. The online portal for the form fill-up process has started from November 1 onwards. The last date of submission of the form is November 30 upto 5 PM.

04. Sonowal,Himanta Lay First Stone For HS Schools In Tea Gardens

In a first, the Assam government has launched an initiative to set up 119 high schools across tea gardens in the state. In this connection chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundations of several schools in different tea gardens. Sarma on Saturday, during a press meet said, the laying of the first stone of 104 schools will be completed on November 2.

05. Guwahati: Several Shops Gutted In Pandu

Several shops were gutted on Sunday midnight at Guwahati’s Pandu area. A suspected short circuit triggered the massive fire. About 15 firefighters were present at the site of incident to control the blaze. No casualties or injuries were reported. Damages worth several lakhs have been reported.

06. Study Reveals Assam’s Recovery, Low Death Rate Higher Than Delhi

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday presented an infographic chart on the comparison of coronavirus-related issues and development between Assam and New Delhi. The study’s finding showed Assam was leading in categories of recovery rate and low fatality rate. Taking it to Twitter, Sarma wrote, “After seven months of the pandemic, here is a comparative study between Assam and Delhi”.

07. J&K: Chief Of Terror Group ‘Hizbul Mujahideen’ Killed

Terror group Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Saifullah Mir was killed during an encounter on Sunday that took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. Police officials have described the operation as “a major success against militancy”. Acting on an information about terrorist presence, security forces cordoned the area of Rangreth and begun a search operation when terrorists opened fire at them. The force retaliated and hence an encounter ensued.

08. COVID: India Records 46,963 New Cases

With 46,963 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082 on Sunday, while recovered cases from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, an official statement of the Union Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 deaths climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

09. PM Modi Lauds Mizoram Girl For Singing Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for a four-year-old girl of Vanda Mataram and praised her performance in a Tweet on Saturday. The Prime Minister retweeted Esther Hnamte’s performance video which was first tweeted by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Esther hails from Lunglei in Mizoram and warbled Vande Mataram in a charming video clip.

10. Tamil Nadu Minister Doraikkannu No More

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, who was battling Covid-19, has died, a private hospital said to PTI on Sunday. The 72 year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in a medical bulletin. “With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu,” on Saturday at 11.15 pm, he said.

11. Pune: Fake Army Recruitment Scam Busted, 3 Held

The Southern Command Liaison Unit (Military Intelligence) and Pune Police’s crime branch in a joint operation on Sunday busted a fake army recruitment racket during a written examination in Pune. As per reports, three people, including a serving Army jawan, were apprehended during a common entrance exam held at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT).

12. Turkey Quake: 70-Year Old Pulled Out Alive, Death Toll Hits 60

A 70-year old man was extricated by rescue workers on Sunday after almost 36 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey following a powerful earthquake that left at least 60 people dead and more than 900 wounded. Ahmet Citim was pulled out of the rubble late Sunday and was rushed to a local hospital. Few other remarkable rescues were also made after Friday’s earthquake that has wrecked the Turkish city of Izmir with over 20 buildings completely destroyed to the ground.

13. Assam: One More Succumb To COVID

The state of Assam in recent times has seen a declining trend in COVID related deaths as well as new positive cases. The recovery rate has also improved greatly with more discharges reported as opposed to new admissions. On Sunday, only one COVID death was reported in Assam, taking the state tally to 931.

14. Minor Earthquake Hits Arunachal

A minor earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Sunday morning. According to the national centre of seismology (NCS), tremors were felt in south west of Changlang at 8.01 am and its depth is of 10 kilometres.

15. 166 New COVID Cases Detected In Assam

Assam detected 166 active coronavirus cases out of 11576 tests conducted on Sunday while 730 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 95.28 %. With new discharges reported, the active cases in the state have further reduced to 8802. The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.43%