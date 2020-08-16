Younger Brother of Donald Trump Dies

Younger brother of US President Donald Trump, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night. His death came a day after Trump paid him a visit at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center that he was admitted in.

2. Jalukbari Police Arrest Most Wanted Drug Dealers

Jalukbari Police today arrested 8 most notorious drug dealers. The drug dealers have been identified as Abhijit Das, Jiten Das, Deep Kalita, Rekib Ali, Pranab Das, Biki Das, Sushanka Modgulla and Jitu Kumar Das. They are among the most wanted criminals in the sphere of trading of illegal drugs.

3. “Rajiv Bhawan To Be Ajmal Bhawan, To Serve Another Meat” – HBS

Rajiv Bhawan will become Ajmal Bhawan. Once it becomes Ajmal Bhawan, it will serve another kind of meat apart from chicken and mutton during feasts. This provocative remark was passed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

4. Car Catches Fire After Hitting Bike in Lumding

A Tata Tiago car went ablaze after engaging in a head-on collision with a Bajaj Apache bike in Lumding today.

5. Goa: Police Busts Rave Party, Make Several Arrests

23 people were arrested by the Goa Police for taking part in a rave away amidst the COVID-19 situation in Goa on Saturday night. The party, which saw the use of illegal drugs, took place in North Goa district, and was also attended by foreigners.

6. Inspector Leads Parade Despite Father’s Death, Wins Praise

Setting a great example of patriotism and dedication to duty, inspector N Maheshwari of Tirunelveli Police’s armed reserved unit led her contingent during the 74th Independence Day parade on Saturday.

7. Infected By COVID, Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Dies

Former Indian Cricketer, Chetan Chauhan, who was in a critical condition on Saturday after developing a multi-organ failure, died today. The 73-year-old cricketer, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment a medical facility in Gurugram.

8. Udalguri: Intoxicated Father Stabs Son to Death

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a father stabbed his son to death in Khoirabari, Udalguri district. As per sources the father, Uttam Sarnia from Jhargaon village was intoxicated when he attacked two of his sons. The younger son, Rajani Sarnia succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times while the elder son, Bikram Sarnia is critically injured and is currently admitted to GMCH.

9. “CM Sonowal Is Our Prime Candidate For 2021”: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that BJP considers CM Sarbananda Sonowal as a prime candidate for the 2021 elections.

10. 98-year-old War Veteran Beats COVID-19

98-year-old war veteran and retired sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal recently won the battle against Covid-19. Sakpal was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini and diagnosed with COVID-19-induced pneumonia a few weeks ago. The Indian Navy said his condition was successfully managed which led to his recovery.

11. Bengaluru Violence: Accused Dies, Tests COVID-19+

The man, who was accused of Bengaluru violence at the DJ Halli area, died at Bowring Hospital during treatment on Saturday, police said to ANI.

12. Niagara Falls To Burj Khalifa Wrapped In Indian Tricolour

The Indian tricolour illuminated the Canadian landmark of Niagara Falls, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, and America’s Empire State Building among many others to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day.“India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls,” tweeted the officials handle of Consulate General of India, Toronto, as it shared a video of Niagara Falls lit up for the occasion.

13. Russia Produces First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday last that it had been first in the world to come up with a full-fledged approved vaccine, Russia on Saturday informed that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V.

14. Top BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Top BJP leaders on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

15. Joymoti Actor Naren Bordoloi’s Wife Ruprekha Passes Away

Assamese film Joymoti’s actor Naren Bordoloi’s wife Ruprekha Bordoloi passed away on Sunday. A prominent social worker, Bordoloi (84) suffered from high blood pressure and was declared dead around 7.30 am in a Nagaon hospital.