COVID-19 Vaccine By April 2021 – Health Minister

In a positive development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country by the first quarter of 2021.

2. Rape Accused Escapes From Jail

Two prisoners, including a rape accused, allegedly escaped from a prison in Dewas district, 153 kilometres south east of Bhopal on Saturday night.

3. “NE Can Be Economic Superpower” – Conrad Sangma

CM of Meghalaya and National President of NPP Conrad Sangma said on Sunday that the northeast can become an “economic and political superpower” if the people and the NE states come together and if NPP gives the platform.

4. COVID-19 Claims Another 16 Lives In Assam

Another 16 people succumbed to COVID-19 today in the state.

5. Assam Posts 1292 Fresh COVID Cases

1292 people were infected by the contagion in the last 24 hours out of 15515 tests conducted.

6. After Banning In-Flight Photography, DGCA Clarifies

Soon after warning the airlines against in-flight photography as well as photography at airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has clarified today that passengers can take photos and videos while on-board but “can’t use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members.”

7. Delhi: Man Shot Dead By Bikers

A man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified bike-borne suspects on Sunday in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi.

8. Naomi Osaka Wins US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Title

Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday.

9. “No Nepotism In Personal Interviews Anymore” – APSC Chairman

In order to eliminate all signs of favoritism and nepotism in the personal interview (PI) stage of the Assam Civil Services exams, the board members of each of the boards tasked with the purpose of interviewing candidates will be chosen through lottery. Furthermore, lottery will also be done to decide which candidate will sit before which board.

10. Gohpur Badly Affected By Surging Satrang River

A sudden rise in the water level of the Satrang river has created a sense of panic and apprehension among the people of Gohpur.

11. APSC Ushers Several Reforms To Restore Prestige

Assam Public Services Commission (APSC) has decided to usher in several reforms to make the agency more progressive in nature as well as appealing among the deserving candidates.

12. Mizoram’s Lone BJP Leader Tests Covid +Ve

Lone BJP legislator from Mizoram Buddha Dhan Chakma has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

13. Bengal: BJP Worker’s Body Found Hanging From Tree

A body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Goghat town of West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday morning.

14. Covid Centre Attendant Arrested For Alleged Rape

In a shocker from Maharashtra, an attendant of a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year old woman at the facility.

15. Bihar: PM Modi Dedicates 3 Petroleum Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared the announcement of three petroleum sector projects in Bihar.