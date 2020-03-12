NF Railway Employee Apprehended

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
97

In an operation launched by Railway Police Force (RPF) in the headquarters of the NF Railway, one employee has been detained. The employee of the NF Railway has been identified as Biplab Chakrabarty.

Chakrabarty has been apprehended by RPF for allegedly duping people by taking money in the name of providing jobs.

Allegations have also been made against Chakrabarty that he provides fake appointment letters to the people and collects a huge amount of money.

He is an employee of the commercial department of the NF Railway.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, pilot killed

Regional

Border Police SI declared as ‘foreigner’

Regional

Arunachali wine laden truck seized in Golaghat

Sports

Lovlina, Pwilao win bronze in Bulgaria

Regional

Storm lashes parts of Assam

Technology

Yamaha launches electric trial bike

Comments
Loading...