NF Railway Employee Apprehended

In an operation launched by Railway Police Force (RPF) in the headquarters of the NF Railway, one employee has been detained. The employee of the NF Railway has been identified as Biplab Chakrabarty.

Chakrabarty has been apprehended by RPF for allegedly duping people by taking money in the name of providing jobs.

Allegations have also been made against Chakrabarty that he provides fake appointment letters to the people and collects a huge amount of money.

He is an employee of the commercial department of the NF Railway.