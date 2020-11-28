NFR To Introduce 4 New Pairs Of Short-Distance Trains

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced it will introduce four new pairs of short-distance special trains from the first week of December.

Below are the details of the trains and their schedules –

Train No. 05895 Rangiya – Murkongselek Express Special will leave from Rangiya at 8:50 am every day except Saturdays to reach Murkongselek the same day at 8:50pm. Returning Train No. 05896 will leave from Murkongselek at 6:30am every day except on Sunday to reach Rangiya the same day at 6:10 pm.

Train No. 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special will leave from Sealdah two days a week, Tuesday & Thursday, at 8:10 pm, from 1st December. In the return direction, Train No. 03170 will leave from Saharsa Jn. two days a week, Wednesday & Friday at 2:50 pm from 2nd December.

Train No. 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special will leave from Sealdah five days a week, except Tuesday & Thursday, at 8:10pm from 2nd December. Train No. 03164 will return from Saharsa Jn. five days a week, except Wednesday & Friday, at 2:15 pm from 3rd December.

Train No. 05612 Silchar – Guwahati Express Special will leave from Silchar three days a week, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:10 pm to reach Guwahati at 8:40pm the next day. Train No.05611 will leave Guwahati three days a week, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, at 5:30pm from 2nd December to reach Silchar the next day at 4:45am. The special train will have stoppages at Katakhal, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai and Chaparmukh.

It was further informed that the services of Special Trains between Guwahati and Silchar will be extended with revised timings from December 1.