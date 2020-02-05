NIA summons Ex-Cotton GS

By Pratidin Bureau
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the former General Secretary of Cotton University Students’ Union (CCSU), Pranjal Kalita. According to reports, the NIA has asked Kalita to present at its office at 11 AM on Thursday.

Sources informed that the NIA is likely to interrogate Kalita for his alleged involvement with Maoists in 2009. Pranjal is a member of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS).

It may be mentioned here that Pranjal has been vocal against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State. He along with other former members of CCSU led several protests against the law in Guwahati.

