Top StoriesNational

NIA Takes Over Israel Embassy Blast Case

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Associated Press
0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have issued orders for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to deal with terror cases in India will now probe the Israel embassy blast case.

“NIA will register cases under appropriate sections and will start an investigation. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will need to handover all relevant evidence and documents to the agency”, ANI reported.

As per reports, Delhi Police is yet to find a lead in the investigation and NIA has already visited the crime scene.

Related News

India: 340 Died Cleaning Sewers In Last 5 Years

Meghalaya MLA David Nongrum Passes Away

CBSE 2021: Class 10 & 12 Exams From May 4

Rs. 1075 Cr Embankment-cum-road Project for Majuli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu tracing down the perpetrators and punishing them.

You might also like
National

Virendra Kumar Named Pro Tem Speaker

Regional

Congress stages protest against Sonowal, Ranjeet Dass

Regional

Assam lose Ranji clash against Rajasthan : Match Review

Regional

Naga miscreant creates terror in Nazira

Regional

IIT Guwahati Ranks 160th in Asia University Rankings

Regional

Jorhat Doc Case: ABSU Gogamukh Demands Quick Justice

Comments
Loading...