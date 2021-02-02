NIA Takes Over Israel Embassy Blast Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have issued orders for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to deal with terror cases in India will now probe the Israel embassy blast case.

“NIA will register cases under appropriate sections and will start an investigation. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will need to handover all relevant evidence and documents to the agency”, ANI reported.

As per reports, Delhi Police is yet to find a lead in the investigation and NIA has already visited the crime scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu tracing down the perpetrators and punishing them.