Niagara Falls To Burj Khalifa Wrapped In Indian Tricolour

The Indian tricolour illuminated the Canadian landmark of Niagara Falls, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, and America’s Empire State Building among many others to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day.

“India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls,” tweeted the officials handle of Consulate General of India, Toronto, as it shared a video of Niagara Falls lit up for the occasion.

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA

The Indo-Canada Arts Council organized the event with the help of Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

There was also a flag-hoisting ceremony which was officiated by India’s Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava. Additionally, a ”Tiranga Car Rally” was organized with more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian flags.

In an official statement, Canda Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his greetings to the Indo-Canadian communities across the country and said, “The ties between India and Canada, and the people who call them home, run deep and over 1 million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country”.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the Indian flag was hoisted alongside the US flag at the iconic Times Square in New York City. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations and was attended by over two hundred Indian Americans while the Empire State Building in New York, United States, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag.

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, USA

TIMES SQUARE, USA

The world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was also wrapped in the tricolour flag.

BURJ KHALIFA, DUBAI, UAE

ADNOC GROUP TOWER, ABU DHABI

Other important landmarks such as the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the ADNOC Group Tower in Abu Dhabi also were lit in the tricolour to honour India’s Independence Day.