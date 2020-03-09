Nick Enjoying His First Holi With Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were in India together, where Jonas celebrated his first Holi, an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring after winter and the victory of good over evil.

It’s a festival of love and colors, which, you can see from his Instagram photos, Jonas enjoyed quite a bit.

This is not Jonas’s first visit to India. He and Chopra got married in India at the end of 2018. They had their Western, Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with Jonas’s father, Pastor Paul Jonas officiating. The next day, they had a traditional Hindu ceremony.