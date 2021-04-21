Night Curfew In Dimapur From Friday

Keeping in view of the unprecedented rise in cases and related deaths, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Rajesh Soundararajan, ordered night curfew, suspension of weekly market, opening of shops in New Market and Hongkong market on alternate days to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district from April 23.

As per the order, the night curfew has been clamped on all days between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM, while, all shops, business establishments, restaurants etc shall be closed by 7 PM.

However, during the curfew hours Medical emergency and essential services, including pharmacies shall be fully functional but commercial activities and any assembly of four or more persons are prohibited.

There shall be no restriction for movement of goods trucks/vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles and movement of persons to facilitate the same.

All movement is strictly prohibited except for long distance night bus

services, public transport, private vehicles and taxi from railway stations and bus Terminal/stop/stands on production of valid travel documents), for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road, stated the order.

All shops located in New Market and Hongkong market will open on alternate days following Odd Even system. Only 50% of foot path vendors in these locations will be allowed on any given day. Necessary arrangements for the same shall be made accordingly by Administrator, DMC, the DC stated.

All weekly markets in the district shall not be allowed to open until further orders. However, the vendors of the concerned weekly markets may be facilitated to sell their products in various colonies/wards and village by all authorities concerned i.e all town councils, ward village authorities etc.

All Gaonburas/Chairman of Village Council/Colonies/Wards are directed to identify any person arriving from outside the State in their respective jurisdiction and instruct such person to report to the District Task Force.

Also, they shall instruct persons arriving from outside the State without Negative Covid-19 test report to self isolate for 10 days. Returnees may be instructed to submit their personal information (Name, Age, Mobile No) to the data room. Further individuals with any queries relating to COVID may contact Control Room at 7630877991/7630877983.

Persons arriving from outside the State are directed to remain in self isolation for 10 (Ten) days if no negative RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT test report done not earlier than 72 hours prior to entry into the State, is produced on arrival or if test result is awaited.

All residents of Dimapur District are directed to observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviors including avoiding crowded places, compulsory wearing of face masks and if eligible, avail Covid-19 vaccination. All Gaonburas Chairman of Village Council/Colonies/Wards in addition to enforcement committees and police are directed to ensure compliance to Covid-19 appropriate behaviours and other SOP in their respective jurisdiction, the order said.

Social/Academic/ entertainment cultural/political/religious functions outside Containment zone shall be limited to 50% of the seating capacity or 200 persons, whichever is lower. Festivals of any kind shall be kept at the bare minimum and in case the gathering in open space is more than 200, prior permission of the District Task force (DTF) shall be taken.

It added that random screening tests will continue to be conducted as per Government directives.