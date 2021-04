Karnataka on Tuesday has declared a state-wide curfew on nights and weekends starting from Wednesday.

The night curfew will commence from 9 pm to 6 am till May 4.

From the hospital, Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa who tested positive for Covid for a second time held an all-party virtual meeting to decide on the way forward for the state.

Karnataka positivity rate of the Covid caseload is above 12 per cent.