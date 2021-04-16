Nirav Modi’s Extradition Approved By UK Home Ministry

In a major development, the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant, Nirav Modi, has been granted approval by the Home Ministry of United Kingdom.

Modi is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Modi is embroiled in two criminal proceedings – the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of LoUs or loan agreements, and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

Additionally, he is also facing charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death.

As per a report, a special cell in a high security barrack has been kept ready for Modi in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Modi was arrested back in March 19, 2019 and has been in prison since. His bail pleas were repeatedly turned down by UK court.