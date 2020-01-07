Nirbhaya Case: 4 Convicts to hang on Jan 22

The four convicts sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged January 22 at 7 am, said a Delhi court on Tuesday, issuing a death warrant.

Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were found guilty in the 2012 gang-rape, torture and killing of a young medical student in Delhi.

Nirbhaya’s mother, who had petitioned the court for a death warrant said that she had waited seven years for justice adding that this judgement will reinforce people’s faith in the judiciary. My daughter will get justice.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed the last review petition in the case, filed by Akshay Singh. Nirbhaya’s parents then asked a lower court to issue a death warrant but the judge had deferred a decision until today.

Nirbhaya’s mother wiping her tears said, “I have been running from pillar to post for one year,” and wept at the time before the judge, who consoled her saying he was bound by the law.

Besides the four convicts, two more were accused in the rape and murder. Ram Singh, the fifth accused, committed suicide and a juvenile was released after three years in a reform home.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and tortured with an iron rod on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on a road, naked and bleeding. She died on December 29 amid street protests across the country.

Dismissing the review petition of the convict, the Supreme Court had said: “Review petition is not re-hearing of the appeal over and over again.” The three-judge bench had pointed at similar arguments considered for petitions of the three other convicts.