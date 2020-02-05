Nirbhaya: President rejects mercy plea of Akshay Thakur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening rejected the mercy petition of one of the four men sentenced to death in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. According to reports, Home Ministry officials on Wednesday said that the President rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Thakur.

President rejects mercy petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the President had already rejected the clemency petition of two other accused in the case – Mukesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma. Later, Akshay Thakur has filed the mercy petition before the president on Friday.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday set a 7-day deadline for the convicts to file petitions against execution. The Delhi HC further said that the authorities should act in accordance with the law. Earlier, the Centre had moved the high court challenging the postponement of the death warrant.