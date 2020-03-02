Nirbhaya: SC Dismisses Curative Petition of Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition of one of the convicts of the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi dubbed as Nirbhaya, Pawan Gupta, a day before their scheduled date of hanging on March 3.

Pawan Gupta was the only convict in the case who had not exhausted his legal options of a curative petition. In his plea filed last week, he had urged the court that his death sentence be changed to life imprisonment.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.

The convict can now file a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind. However, the mercy petitions filed by three other convicts- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have already been dismissed by the President.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the pleas filed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma that challenged the rejection of their mercy petitions. Akshay Kumar has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition.

However, a Delhi court has issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts of the Delhi gang rape and murder case in 2012 and set a new date for their hanging on March 3 at 6 am.

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued after the previous two have stayed which were set on January 22 and February 1. The hangings were stayed because of pending legal options of the convicts- Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar.