NMC Approves DM & MCH Courses in AMCH

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved to start the course of Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) from the session 2021-22.

Chief Superintendent of AMCH, Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati termed the move of NMC a major milestone adding that the NMC has approved three seats in DM Cardiology and two seats for MCH in Paediatric surgery.

Dr. Kakati further informed that two seats in the department of Plastic Surgery are also expected to get approval soon.

Dr. Kakati said, “This is a milestone development for the Assam Medical College which has stepped into the Platinum Jubilee year by completing its 75th year of existence. This has created a new era of medical education in this institute which was a long-expected dream of the people of Assam.”

“Now the time has come to provide special status to this premier medical institute of the entire North East region in this Platinum Jubilee year by declaring it as a Centre of Excellence for Medical Education and Research or a Medical University or providing a status like PGI Chandigarh or SGPGIMS, Lucknow as it is done in case of Cotton College,” Dr Kakati added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the approval ‘a big milestone’ on strengthening medical education in the state.

CM Sarma in a tweet wrote, “In a new feather in 75-year-old AMC’s cap, it is heartening that National Medical Commission has approved DM and MCH courses in AMC for 2021 -22 by providing 3 seats in DM cardiology and 2 seats in MCH paediatric surgery.”

“A big milestone. We shall continue to work on strengthening medical education,” Sarma said.

