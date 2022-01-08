No Addressing of ‘Sir’, ‘Madam’ in Kerala School, Only ‘Teacher’

A school in Kerala’s Palakkad district has told its students to address the teacher as ‘teacher’ and not as ‘Sir’ or ‘Madam’. The government-aided Senior Basic School at Olassery village is the first school in the state to bring in gender neutrality in addressing a teacher.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the school has nine lady teachers and eight male teachers.

The headmaster of the school in Kerala, Venugopalan H said that the idea was first floated by a male staff member.

“One of our staff members, Sajeev Kumar V, broached the idea about abandoning the practice of male teachers being addressed as sir. He was inspired by the campaign launched by Palakkad-based social activist Boban Mattumantha to do away with the practice of addressing government officials as ‘sir’,” Venugopalan said as reported by The Indian Express.

The report further stated that similar changes were also being brought in by a panchayat not far from the school, the headmaster said.

The Mathoor panchayat in Kerala, which is 14 km from the school, had taken a decision to do away with the practice of “sir” and “madam” in July last year. The governing body had directed the public to address panchayat staff by their designation.

Venugopalan said the panchayat decision also influenced the school. “We thought why can’t we introduce the same change at our school to bring in gender neutrality in addressing teachers. The move was welcomed by the parents as well.”

“From December 1, we told the students to address all teachers, both male and female, as teachers. After initial inhibition, the students slowly changed the way they addressed the teachers. Now, nobody calls a male teacher ‘sir’,” he said.

Boban Mattumantha, who has approached the Kerala government to do away with the practice of addressing government officials as “sir” or “madam”, said similar changes should happen in schools as well.

“The words ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ are against gender justice. Teachers should be addressed by their designation, not by their gender. The new way of addressing the teachers would help students to create awareness about gender justice. The address of ‘sir’ is a relic of the colonial era, which should be done away,’’ he said.

