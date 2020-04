No COVID-19 Hotspots Should Form Further: Modi

Addressing the nation for the fourth time during the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lockdown will go until May 3, 2020.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the nation has to ensure that more hotspots aren’t formed. “Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions,” the PM said.

While talking about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, PM Modi said that India was one of the first countries to start screening at airports. “Before the global numbers touched 100, we began isolating people for 14 days. We had shut public places before India’s numbers began rising. When the global numbers were 550, we put forth the 21-day lockdown,” the PM said.

This speech comes after PM Modi had a discussion with Chief Ministers of the country on Saturday to discuss the course of action to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has put India on hold. During that meeting, many CMs were for the idea of extending the lockdown to April 30, with some of them even going ahead and announcing the same.

Earlier, the first two speeches were live and the third one was a pre-recorded. While the first speech spoke of the Janta Curfew, the second speech addressed a 21-day lockdown period. The third speech was when he requested the people of India to stand united to dispel the darkness by lighting diyas and candles.