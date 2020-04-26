No evidence that recovered patients are immune to COVID-19: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

According to WHO, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans. “There is still a lack of sufficient evidence for the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an immunity passport or risk-free certificate,” said WHO.

However, speaking on the rapid immunodiagnostic tests, that detected antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in people, WHO said that the tests need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.