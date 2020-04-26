WorldHealth

No evidence that recovered patients are immune to COVID-19: WHO

By Pratidin Bureau
76

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

According to WHO, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans. “There is still a lack of sufficient evidence for the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an immunity passport or risk-free certificate,” said WHO.

However, speaking on the rapid immunodiagnostic tests, that detected antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in people, WHO said that the tests need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Kalinga Sena plans to throw black ink on Shah Rukh Khan

Regional

Carbide stuffed mangoes recovered at Jagiroad

Regional

Ganja seized in Guwahati Railway Station

Top Stories

PV Sindhu becomes Badminton World Champion

Regional

Guwahati Faces Major Flood Threat

National

G20 Summit: PM Modi lands in Japan

Comments
Loading...