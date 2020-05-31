“No Food”: Quarantined People complain; Himanta says “will come to hospital to verify allegations”

Notwithstanding the tall claims of the State Government of making proper arrangements for state returnees, inmates of quarantine centres in Assam have been deprived of basic facilities, they claimed.

In a tweet, a quarantined man wrote, “Respected @himantabiswa not even a single staff is there to assist us here. Our body temperature has not been checked. No food no water has been provided since morning. This is the condition of Quarantine center at NHM ,No.2 Singimari, Assam 781104”

Reacting the tweet, Assam health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that I have been told that foods were served on time. Picture attached. However I will come to hospital tomorrow myself to verify your allegations.

Though the government claims that all arrangements have been made for medical screenings, food, and stay of these quarantined people, the truth is far removed.