No Lockdown in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that there will be no lockdown in the state. “The COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly in the state along with the rest of the country and we need to follow the COVID protocols but no lockdown will be imposed as of now. We will have to move without hampering the economy and livelihood of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said the Omicron cases are also increasing in the country and with the rising cases of the variant, it can be said that the third wave will hit the country soon. “A meeting will be held to review the situation in Guwahati on Thursday along with the health department to discuss how we can handle the Omicron situation in the state,” CM Sarma said.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country and Assam too witnessed increasing cases of the virus since January 1. The state reported 475 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with highest number of cases in Kamrup (M) with 196 cases.

Meanwhile, neighbouring state Meghalaya also reported 5 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday out of which one person from Assam has been infected with the variant who travelled to the state yesterday.

Various states have reimposed night curfews while West Bengal imposed mini lockdown in the state to curb the cases.

