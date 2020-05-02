No. of +ve cases of COVID-19 in Assam’s CRPF rise to 15

The total number of COVID-19 positive CRPF jawan from Assam posted in Delhi increased to 15. As of now, there are 21 COVID-19 positive Assamese patients in the national capital.

Within last 24 hours, as many as eight more CRPF jawans from Assam posted in Delhi have been tested COVID-19 positive. Other than the CRPF personnel, six others from Assam who were in Delhi for treatment have been tested positive of the novel Coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that CRPF sub-inspector Ikram Hussain from Barpeta, Assam, had died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. He was one of the first CRPF jawans to test COOVID-19 positive.