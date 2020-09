No Petrol, Diesel In Guwahati From Monday

The North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA), Greater Guwahati unit has called for an indefinite strike of petrol and diesel pumps in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts from September 7, 2020.

The strike will come into effect from 5 am Monday.

The organization has accused the dealers of depriving it in many areas.