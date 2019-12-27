No Pratima Baruah Pandey Award This Year: AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has paid tribute to the folk artist Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey on her 17th death anniversary at Chandmari and decided not to confer the award in memory of the artist this year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

AASU who confers Pratima Baruah Pandey award to folk artists every year on her death anniversary has decided that they will not confer the award keeping in mind the tensed situation in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said that they will again confer the award from next year and this year they will not confer the award in protest against the Citizenship law.

Meanwhile, AASU Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee said that the state government even failed to preserve the house of Pratima Baruah Pandey at Matia in Goalpara district. “We have repeatedly asked the government to preserve the house of the folk artist but the government has not taken any step to conserve the work of the singer. We urge the government to take step for the preservation of the folk artist’s house and her work and if they can’t do then they should surrender so that we can move forward with the help of the people to preserve her work and her home,” said Bhattacharjee.