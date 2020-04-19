No Relaxation in Lockdown Restrictions in Delhi: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The numbers of containment zones are also being increased and therefore, no relaxation will be given in the lockdown restrictions in Delhi.

Briefing the media persons today, the chief minister said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions. “The situation will be reviewed again after a week,” he said.

Kejriwal said that as per the Centre’s directive, while non-hotspots regions can see some relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the country from April 20, those marked as COVID-19 hotspots and as containment zones shall not get any relaxation from the lockdown restrictions.

He said that there are as many as 77 COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi at present and all districts are categorized as hotspots.

“Yesterday, we received reports of 736 COVID-19 tests and 186 of them came out positive for coronavirus. That is 25%, which is high,” Kejriwal added.

The CM said that all these 186 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic.

“These people showed no symptoms. We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic and are carrying the virus and spreading it to others,” he said.