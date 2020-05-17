Nodal officer to oversee flood preparedness in the districts: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed to designate one nodal officer to oversee flood preparedness in the districts and to engage staff of Government departments who are not involved in COVID-19 related duty in flood mitigation activities.

Keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season, the Chief Minister asked the district administrations to gear up with all preparations to tackle any flood situation by preparing in advance an effective mitigation plan including relief camps, relief material and health services ready.

Besides, to avert any electrocution cases during flood, the Chief Minister instructed the DCs to ensure timely repair of transmission lines by the power department. He also stressed on plantation of seasonal plants involving NGOs by the forest department.