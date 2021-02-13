Noida: Vehicles Pile-Up Due To Fog, Several Injured

Multiple vehicles piled up in Greater Noida’s Yamuna Expressway on Saturday due to low visibility amid fog in the morning hours.

Several people were reportedly injured in the mishap. The vehicles included private vehicles as well as a bus with passengers on board.

According to the police, a truck was parked on the expressway when a bus came and rammed onto it from behind, after which more vehicles came and added to the pile-up.

The damaged vehicles have now been removed and normal traffic movement has resumed.