Top StoriesNational

Noida: Vehicles Pile-Up Due To Fog, Several Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
52

Multiple vehicles piled up in Greater Noida’s Yamuna Expressway on Saturday due to low visibility amid fog in the morning hours.

Several people were reportedly injured in the mishap. The vehicles included private vehicles as well as a bus with passengers on board.

According to the police, a truck was parked on the expressway when a bus came and rammed onto it from behind, after which more vehicles came and added to the pile-up.

Related News

Chandrapur: 4 Labourers Rescued, 1 Killed In Landslide…

BJP Set To Sweep Assam Polls: CM Sonowal

PM Modi To Visit Assam Again On Feb 22

Kaliabor: Forest Ranger Killed In Road Accident

The damaged vehicles have now been removed and normal traffic movement has resumed.

You might also like
Regional

Petrol-diesel price hike continues

National

US announces USD 5 million reward for information on 26/11 plotters

Regional

SC to consider claims, objections deadline extension

Regional

Bitu Sonowal, Dharjya Konwar Sent to Judicial Custody Again

Regional

Dibrugarh University Registrar, Dy Registrar Suspended

Top Stories

Hindu Mahasabha Opens ‘Nathuram Godse Library’ In MP

Comments
Loading...