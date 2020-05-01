Non-essential activities prohibited from 7pm to 7am: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the lockdown across the country for another 2 weeks after May 4. The Centre has said that all non-essential activities will remain banned from 7 pm to 7 am across the nation.

It said, “The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of persons. Hence, the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.”

The MHA directed local authorities to issue orders under appropriate provisions of law – such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC – for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.