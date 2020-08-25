Northeast United FC Gets New Head Coach

Indian Super League side NorthEast United Football Club has appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus as it’s the head coach for the upcoming season, a PTI report stated.



The 35-year old will be the youngest manager in the club’s history.

Nus was a coach at Liverpool FC’s academy and was later promoted to Rafa Benitez’s first-team coaching staff. He has also served as Sporting Director for the La Liga sides Elche CF and Rayo Vallecano, the report said.



Nus has also managed Rayo OKC in the United States and FC Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan, the Ghana national team, and worked as an assistant manager under then Highlander’s head coach Avram Grant, the report added.